Will there be a Lovecraft Country season 2?

Lovecraft Country’s first season has come to an end after a highly successful run of 10 episodes – and fans are already clamoyring for a second season of the HBO horror series, especially given that ending.

The show, which blends the fictional horrors of the work of HP Lovecraft with the very real horrors of Jim Crow America, stars Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors as Leti Lewis and Tic Freeman, two friends-turned-lovers who must face “both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback”.

And with the final episode having ended on a major cliffhanger, a possible second outing can’t come quickly enough.

Read on for everything we know so far about season two of Lovecraft Country.

Will there be a season 2 of Lovecraft Country?

Nothing has been confirmed so far – but it certainly seems like the cast and crew are up for making more.

Jurnee Smollett, recently appeared on Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast and said: “When I think about what Misha [Green, the showrunner] has done in 10 episodes—it’s wrong, actually.

“It’s quite cruel. Where she’s taking everyone with your emotions, I apologise in advance.”

She added: “I mean, it would be so wrong to folks, the way episode 10 ends, to not do another season. But listen, it’s not up to me. It’s up to the suits.”

Of course there’s one thing the suits care about more than anything when recommissioning a new show – and that’s ratings. Fortunately Lovecraft Country has attracted good ratings in its first season – so fingers crossed this will all translate into a season two!

When will Lovecraft Country season 2 air?

Well, if another series is commissioned we likely won’t see it for a while yet, especially given the fact that the coronavirus pandemic continues to slow TV production around the world.

We’ll let you know if we get more concrete details.

Lovecraft Country season 1, episode 10 recap

**Spoilers for the season finale of Lovecraft Country season 1**

The final episode of the first season was a very dramatic affair – with as some major characters killed off.

The episode began with Tic and his family attempting to stop Christina from gaining immortality, and in its final 20 minutes, things really went mad.

It saw Christina fulfil her promise of killing Tic in a magical ceremony on the Autumnal Equinox, but as devastating a loss as it was, Tic’s death wasn’t without retribution.

Thanks to his sacrifice, Leti was able to complete a spell that prevented Christina – and all other white people – from practicing magic ever again, while Christina ends up dead at the hands of Dee. The action-packed finale also saw the revelation that Christina had killed Ruby off-camera.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Misha Green explained the deaths of Christina and Ruby. She said, “We talked about the Christina and Ruby relationship and the course of their arc over the season. In the idea of these potions and being able to swap bodies it felt like at the end of the day Ruby would choose her sister, and that would upset Christina who’s actually gotten closer to Ruby than she’s gotten to anyone in a very long time.

“So that just felt like the natural progression of that story and that portrayal. And then Christina, she’s not invincible anymore, and it just felt like the question of what would happen to her was answered by Dee’s robotic arm.”

On the subject of Tic, she added, “In the writer’s room we talk a lot about this idea of the hero’s journey, and what that means. How do you change power structures that are so powerful? And part of that thought was that you have to make sacrifices to change the world.

“So it was very interesting to us to watch a hero know that’s what’s coming, and know he has to do that to change the power structure within Lovecraft Country, which is magic, knowing that his sacrifice was going to be worth that. It was just exciting to watch that character go through that, to see this person that had been kind of actively fighting his death the whole season, actually accept it and walk towards it.”

For his part, Jonathan Majors told Entertainment Weekly, “When I got [the script for] episode 10, we’d already been shooting for five months — we only shot for seven months — so it hit me mid-stride. I was like, ‘Oh… OK then… This is how it’s going to go.’ So, this is a bit of a surprise to me, as it was to the audience.”

He added, “I was a bit heartbroken. I thought, ‘Aw man! Okay cool.’ That reminded me of one of the things I really thought of early on playing Atticus: What is a hero? And the hero is he or she who allows their heart to break.”

Lovecraft Country season 2 cast

We’d hope to see the likes of Jurnee Smollett (Leti Lewis), Aunjanue Ellis (Hippolyta Freeman), Michael K Williams (Montrose Freeman) and Jada Harris (Dee Freeman) all return for more – and this being Lovecraft Country, there’s even a chance that the late Tic Freeman (Jonathan Majors), Wunmi Mosaku (Ruby Baptiste) and Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) could reappear.

Of course there could be some new stars added to the cast as well – but given a second season hasn’t even been commissioned yet, we’re a while away from any official casting news just yet.

What will happen in Lovecraft Country season 2?

That’s anybody’s guess at this point – but if a second season does get the green light, there’s no shortage of material to work with.

Showrunner Misha Green used Matt Ruff’s novel of the same name as a jumping-off point for the first season, but there’s still plenty of the novel’s eight stories that haven’t yet come up.

We’d expect to see some of those stories in addition to some brand new material, in a similar fashion to the first season.

Lovecraft Country season 2 trailer

Of course, we’ll still have to wait a while for a trailer – but if one does become available you’ll be able to find it right here.

Lovecraft Country is available to own now digitally from all major retailers.