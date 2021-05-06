Dave Bautista says Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is “probably going to be the end for Drax”

There’s a bit of a wait until we can see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with the release date recently confirmed as 5th May 2023.

That’s right, not next year but the year after.

While we twiddle our thumbs and try to be patient, we’re always keen to hear news from the set and Dave Bautista, who plays Drax, has been talking about the new movie. He admits Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 might be his character’s final outing in the franchise.

Speaking to Digital Spy Magazine, available exclusively on Apple News+, Bautista says, “I don’t know what the script of the third film is, to be honest with you…I can tell you what you already know. There’s definitely going to be a Guardians 3. We’re definitely going to start shooting it this year…I mean, as far as my obligations, I’ve got Guardians 3, and that’s probably going to be the end of Drax.”

The end? Say it isn’t so!

While this might be his last Guardians movie, former professional wrestler Bautista admits playing Drax has been “life-changing” and describes the moment he got the job.

“When I finally got the role, I had an emotional breakdown. It was life-changing. It was life-altering for me,” he recalls. “I had been struggling just to even get auditions.

“It was like three years after I’d left wrestling. I left wrestling on top. I took a chance on myself, and really struggled for three years. If it had gone a different way, I would have been crushed. I would have been devastated. But it literally changed my career. It changed my life.”

