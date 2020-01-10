The resignation follows a series of apparently contradictory comments about the film's direction. While Derrickson (who has previously directed various horror films) promised "the first scary MCU film," head of Marvel Kevin Feige was quick to water down that promise.

"It's gonna be PG-13 and you're going to like it," he said at San Diego Comic Con in July last year, where both he and Derrickson were speakers.

More recently, Feige explained that the film wouldn't be strictly horror, but rather "a big MCU film with scary sequences in it."

Speaking at the New York Film Academy, he said: "I mean, there are horrifying sequences in Raiders [of the Lost Ark] that I as a little kid would [cover my eyes] when their faces melted... It’s fun to be scared in that way, and not a horrific, torturous way, but a way that is legitimately scary — because Scott Derrickson is quite good at that — but scary in the service of an exhilarating emotion," he added.

Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is due for release in 2021.