Captain Marvel 2 release date: Latest news on Brie Larson sequel

Almost four years after she made her debut, Captain Marvel is set to soar back onto our screens in November 2022 (COVID permitting) and now we know who’ll she be up against.

Zawe Ashton (Fresh Meat) has been cast to play the villain in the next instalment in the Marvel franchise, according to Deadline – though it’s unclear who exactly she’ll be playing.

Ashton will join Brie Larson as well as Ms Marvel‘s Iman Vellani and WandaVision‘s Teyonah Parris (who plays Monica Rambeau in the Disney+ series), with Candyman’s Nia DaCosta set to helm the sequel – replacing the first film’s directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

It remains to be seen exactly how Captain Marvel 2 fits into the slate of upcoming Marvel movies, but fans are already wildly speculating some exciting ideas about where the story could go.

Read on for all the latest news for Captain Marvel 2.

Captain Marvel 2 release date

While the film was previously slated to arrive in cinemas on 8th July 2022, Marvel Studios recently announced we’ll be seeing on the big screen from 11th November 2022 onwards.

However, it’s possible that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could result in a delay further down the line, so we’ll keep this page updated as the situation develops.

Captain Marvel 2 spoilers

Some fans have speculated that Captain Marvel 2 could be set before the likes of Avengers: Endgame, filling in the considerable space between the character’s origin and eventual reappearance – similar in concept to Wonder Woman: 1984.

However, given that Kevin Feige seems keen to usher in a new age of Marvel heroes, it seems more likely that the film will take place in the modern day, perhaps linking with upcoming Disney+ series Ms Marvel.

The eponymous teen superhero, who will be played by actress Iman Vellani, has an origin story tied directly to Carol Danvers, meaning she could well join the supporting cast of Captain Marvel 2.

Megan McDonnell, a staff writer on WandaVision, is writing the sequel, after reports that the original’s co-writers and directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will not return for Captain Marvel 2.

That’s particularly notable as WandaVision will reintroduce Monica Rambeau as an adult played by Teyonah Parris, following her introduction in Captain Marvel as a young girl in the ’90s.

In terms of villains, there’s a good chance that the Kree and the Skrulls will return in the upcoming sequel, with the war between the two species being a big part of Marvel lore.

Rogue in Captain Marvel 2 – will she appear?

Carol Danvers and the X-Men’s Rogue have a long and troubled history in the original Marvel comics.

Rogue started out life as a villain and used her absorption powers to steal Carol’s own abilities – though Danvers would later regain superpowers and resume life as a costumed hero, the pair have clashed numerous times over the years.

Will Rogue appear in Captain Marvel 2? Now that Disney owns both Marvel Studios and Fox, it’s certainly possible that characters from the X-Men universe could appear in MCU movies, but nothing’s been confirmed as of yet.

Rogue was previously portrayed by Anna Paquin in the X-Men movies.

Captain Marvel 2 cast

Brie Larson will of course be reprising the title role – and we now know a bit more about Captain Marvel 2’s supporting cast.

Marvel recently confirmed that Ms Marvel’s Iman Vellani will be reprising her Disney+ series role in the Captain Marvel sequel, alongside WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris, who’ll be playing Monica Rambeau.

Brie Larson returns as Carol Danvers in Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel 2, directed by Nia DaCosta. Joining the cast are recently announced Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani, and Monica Rambeau played by WandaVision's Teyonah Parris.



Jude Law’s villainous Yon-Rogg made it out of the first film alive so he could potentially reprise his role, although there’s a chance that the creative team will want to move on to pastures new.

Indeed, we know there’ll be at least one new foe for Carol Danvers to face – an as-yet-unidentified character played by Zawe Ashton.

