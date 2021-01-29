Is Monica Rambeau the future Captain Marvel?

Marvel Studios is pushing its cinematic universe in a bold new direction with genre-defying streaming series WandaVision, which also sets up some major new players for the blockbuster stories to come.

Case in point: Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), first introduced as a young girl in the ’90s-set Captain Marvel, re-emerges in the comedy-thriller as an adult and a senior figure in security agency SWORD.

Not only will she play a key role across the nine-episode show, but the character is confirmed to be making the jump to the big screen next year – and fans are speculating that WandaVision could be laying the groundwork.

Photon in WandaVision explained

In the comic books, Monica herself has formidable super powers, boasting the ability to wield powerful energy blasts and travel at incredible speeds, among other things.

She developed these abilities after being exposed to extra-dimensional energy and chose to use her gifts for good, taking on the mantle of Captain Marvel and later going by the codename Photon.

In WandaVision’s fourth episode, there are signs that her MCU incarnation could head in a similar direction.

We’ve already seen Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) discover significant readings of cosmic microwave background radiation in the town of Westview, which could potentially have a similar effect to the aforementioned extra-dimensional energy.

Meanwhile, a scene in WandaVision set at the SWORD headquarters reminds us that Monica’s mother, Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), went by the codename Photon during her days as a fighter pilot.

Therefore, if Monica were to develop superhuman abilities, it would make sense that she would wish to adopt this title as a way of honouring her mother’s memory.

Monica Rambeau as Captain Marvel

If the events of WandaVision were to result in Monica gaining powers, that might explain why the character is confirmed to appear in the upcoming Captain Marvel 2.

After all, it would make sense for Monica to ask for help mastering her new abilities from the cosmic superhero she has known and trusted since childhood.

However, it seems unlikely that she will be inheriting the mantle of Captain Marvel in the MCU anytime soon as Brie Larson has only just started her tenure in the role.

In the comic books, Monica took on the name at a time when it was vacant following the death of Kree warrior Mar-Vell, while Carol Danvers was then using the superhero alias Ms Marvel (which Kamala Khan would later adopt).

Whether or not her power-up happens in WandaVision, Monica Rambeau is all but guaranteed to be a major figure in the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so pay close attention and watch out for more easter eggs.

WandaVision episodes 1-4 are streaming now on Disney Plus.