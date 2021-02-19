What is the Darkhold, and why might it be important to WandaVision?

WandaVision’s seventh episode finally delivered some answers to the questions we’ve had for months, apparently unveiling the series’ villain Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and hinting at the darkly magical path Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) is now set to go on.

And as part of that, many fans believe the series has unveiled a crucial artefact from previous Marvel TV series that could tie the disparate small-screen Marvel projects together – a magic book called the Darkhold that has a dark past in the comics.

But what is the Darkhold, and what could its significance be to WandaVision? We may have a few answers…

What is the Darkhold?

In the original Marvel comics the Darkhold, also known as the Book of Sins, is a grimoire (or magical textbook) that crops up a few times in various stories, first emerging in the 1970s and continuing to appear from time to time over the decades.

The Darkhold was written by a demonic Elder God called Chthon, and was so full of magic and power that it was impossible to destroy. Among its uses in Marvel’s fictional history were creating the first vampires and werewolves by use of spells, and it passed through the hands of various heroes and villains (including Doctor Doom, Morgan le Fay and the High Evolutionary) over the course of its appearances.

And as for the Darkhold’s connection with Wanda? Well, in the comics Wanda grows up as an unwitting vessel for Chthon, who was planning his return after a previous banishment. Possessing her and defeating the Avengers in her body, Chthon used the Darkhold to begin a ritual to bring himself back to Earth, but was eventually defeated when Beast stole the book and helped Wanda imprison Chthon in a doll.

In a later story, Chthon returns to face off with Wanda again, though this time he possesses her brother Pietro and uses his super-speed to rush around the world reading the powerful words of the Darkhold to anyone he can, before being defeated and imprisoned within the Darkhold itself.

Later still during another storyline Chthon possessed Wanda once more, before being removed from her body by Doctor Strange.

Has the Darkhold appeared in the MCU before?

Assuming this book really is the Darkhold, this wouldn’t be its first Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance. As many fans have noted, the Darkhold was an important artefact during several episodes of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, used by various characters to perform powerful magical acts (including interdimensional travel and attempting immortality) before the book was eventually hidden in another dimension by Ghost Rider Robbie Reyes (Gabriel Luna).

And that wasn’t the end of its TV appearances. In the third season of Marvel TV series Runaways the same book is used by supervillain Morgan le Fay, then stolen by the Runaways who use it to bring back heroes Cloak and Dagger and eventually send Morgan le Fay to the Dark Dimension.

However, it’s a little unclear how canonical we’re supposed to think either of these series. While Agents of SHIELD definitely started out as an intentional spin-off from the MCU and referenced the events of the films its own characters and story points (including the mutant-like Inhumans) were largely ignored by the MCU films themselves. Similarly, while Runaways was apparently set in the MCU it didn’t really reference the films.

In other words, it’s tricky to say whether these previous appearances of the Darkhold “count” – because if they do, there might need to be an explanation for why the book looks so different this time around.

Is the Darkhold in WandaVision?

At the moment, a lot of fans seem to be jumping to the conclusion that the book in Agatha’s basement is the Darkhold. As noted, it doesn’t look much like the version previously seen in Agents of SHIELD and Runaways, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it couldn’t be the same book with a facelift (or a version created for WandaVision that ignores the precedent set up by AoS and Runaways).

If it is the Darkhold, it could be that Agatha intends to use Wanda to resurrect Chthon (as happens more than once in the comics), and that the whole Westview scheme was intended to ensnare her to his goal.

With that said, it’s also possible that this is another spell book entirely – in which case, Agatha might be doing a similar demonic revival for Mephisto (yes, we’re all tired of hearing that name in connection with WandaVision too), tying in to all the other hints about this particular Big Bad that have been scattered through the series.

Doing this could tie Wanda’s comic-book Chthon story in with her other comic-book Mephisto story (which also involves Agatha Harkness and Wanda’s sons), and could be the perfect capper to a series that has tried to explore different aspects of Wanda’s character.

And who knows? If Wanda is roped into some demonic resurrection spell with Agatha, that could be just the justification needed for Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to turn up and help rid Wanda of her possessor, just as he once did in the comics. We are still waiting for that WandaVision cameo, after all…

