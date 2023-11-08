The film follows the trio as they unite under less-than-ideal circumstances against the tyrannical Kree after their powers become entangled in a wormhole.

Larson, Parris, and Vellani are joined in the cast by a number of other big-name stars – from MCU veterans to South Korean superstars.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in The Marvels. Marvel

Who is Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel? An Avenger and former US Air Force fighter pilot whose DNA was altered during an accident – imbuing her with superhuman strength, energy projection and absorption, and flight.

What else has Brie Larson been in? After starring in TV shows such as Raising Dad and United States of Tara, and appearing in a string of hit films like Scott Pilgrim vs the World, 21 Jump Street and Short Term 12, Larson enjoyed her greatest career success in 2015 when she won Best Actress at the Oscars for her performance in Room.

Since then, she has mainly appeared in franchise films including Kong: Skull Island, Fast X and various MCU outings, while she made her directorial debut in 2017 with the fantasy comedy Unicorn Store.

Teyonah Parris plays Monica Rambeau

Teyonah Parris plays Monica Rambeau in The Marvels. Marvel Studios

Who is Monica Rambeau? Previously seen in WandaVision, Monica works as an astronaut for SABER and has an alliance with Nick Fury. She has the ability to manipulate all wavelengths of the electromagnetic spectrum and looked up to Carol Danvers when she was a child as her mother Maria Rambeau was a close friend.

What else has Teyonah Parris been in? Parris first found fame for her supporting role as Dawn Chambers in Mad Men, and has gone on to star in a range of films including Dear White People, Chi-Raq, If Beale Street Could Talk, Candyman and They Cloned Tyrone.

TV roles aside from WandaVision have included Survivor's Remorse and season 4 of Empire.

Iman Vellani plays Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel

Iman Vellani plays Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel in The Marvels. Marvel Studios

Who is Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel? Introduced in her own Disney Plus TV show, Kamala is a teenage human-mutant from Jersey City who idolises Carol Danvers. She wears a magical bangle that allows her to harness cosmic energy and create hard light constructs.

What else has Iman Vellani been in? Ms Marvel was Khan's first major screen role – making this her feature film debut.

Zawe Ashton plays Dar-Benn

Zawe Ashton plays Dar-Benn. Marvel Studios

Who is Dar-Benn? A Kree warrior revolutionary who has an identical bangle to Kamala and is trying to restore her homeland after a civil war.

What else has Zawe Ashton been in? UK viewers will recognise Zawe Ashton as Vod from Fresh Meat, while other TV credits include Case Histories, Not Safe for Work and Guerilla. Film roles have included Nocturnal Animals, Velvet Buzzsaw and Mr Malcolm's List.

Samuel L Jackson plays Nick Fury

Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury in The Marvels Marvel Studios

Who is Nick Fury? A character who will need no introduction to MCU fans, Nick Fury is the former director of SHIELD who now works at SABER.

What else has Samuel L Jackson been in? One of the highest-grossing actors of all time, Jackson has appeared in a huge wealth of films, with highlights including Jurassic Park, Pulp Fiction, Die Hard with a Vengeance, A Time To Kill, Jackie Brown, the Star Wars prequels, Unbreakable, Snakes on a Plane, Django Unchained, Kingsman: The Secret Service and The Hateful Eight. This is the twelfth time he's played Nick Fury on the big screen.

Gary Lewis plays Emperor Dro'ge

Who is Emperor Dro'ge? The leader of the Skrulls.

What else has Gary Lewis been in? Outlander fans might recognise Lewis as Colum MacKenzie, while other TV appearances include In Plain Sight, His Dark Materials and Vigil. On the big screen, he's been seen in Billy Elliott, Gangs of New York, the Goal films and Eragon.

Park Seo-joon plays Prince Yan

Park Seo-joon plays Prince Yan in the Marvels. Marvel Studios

Who is Prince Yan? Yan is a charismatic prince from the planet Aladna.

What else has Park Seo-joon been in? A superstar in his homeland South Korea, Park's credits include TV shows such as Kill Me, Heal Me, She Was Pretty, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Fight for My Way, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, and Itaewon Class and films including The Chronicles of Evil, Midnight Runners, The Divine Fury and Concrete Utopia.

Zenobia Shroff plays Muneeba Khan

Zenobia Shroff plays Muneeba Khan in The Marvels. Marvel Studios

Who is Muneeba Khan? Kamala's mother.

What else has Zenobia Shroff been in? A comedian and actress, Shroff has previously appeared in films such as The Big Sick and TV shows including The Resident and The Affair.

Mohan Kapur plays Yusuf Khan

Mohan Kapur plays Yusuf Khan in The Marvels. Marvel Studios

Who is Yusuf Khan? Kamala's father.

What else has Mohan Kapur been in? Interestingly, playing Yusuf is not Kapur's first involvement of the MCU – he has previously voiced Doctor Strange in Hindi dubs of various films. Other credits include Beqabu, Bodyguard, Sadak 2, Life's Good and the TV series Hostages.

Saagar Shaikh plays Aamir Khan

Saagar Shaikh plays Aamir Khan in The Marvels. Marvel Studios

Who is Aamir Khan? Kamala's older brother.

What else has Saagar Shaikh been in? Ms Marvel was Sahaikh's most major role to date, while he has also landed a lead role in upcoming Hulu series Deli Boys.

