It's one of a handful of songs that complement an original score composed by Laura Karpman – who previously scored Ms Marvel and several other TV shows, including Lovecraft Country and 61st Street.

Read on for a full list of the tracks in her score and details on the other needle drops featured in the film.

The Marvels score

The film's score was composed by Laura Karpman and is already available to stream on Spotify and Amazon. You can find the list of tracks below:

Higher. Further. Faster. Together.

Dar-Benn

Tear in Spacetime

Surge

Stop Spinning

Arrival on Tarnax

Peace Negotiations

Entangled

Reunion

Free Fall

Evacuation

Connected

Hala

Arrival on Aladna

Voices of Aladna

War Preparations

Forces Arrive

Power

O Captain! My Captain!

Chosen Family

On Fire

Final Fight

Dar-Benn’s Destiny

Greater Purpose

Restoration

Captain Rambeau

Home

The Marvels

The Marvels soundtrack

In addition to the original score, the film also includes a couple of memorable needle drops.

Perhaps the most memorable of all is the use of the classic song Memory from Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Cats, which – as mentioned above – was last heard on the big screen in the movie adaptation.

You can find a list of songs featured in the film below:

Double Bubble Trouble performed by MIA

performed by MIA Ratata performed by Skrillex, Missy Elliott and Mr Oizo

performed by Skrillex, Missy Elliott and Mr Oizo Intergalactic performed by Beastie Boys

performed by Beastie Boys Memory performed by Barbra Streisand

