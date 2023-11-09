The Marvels soundtrack: What songs feature in the MCU film?
There are some memorable needle drops alongside an original score by Laura Karpman.
The last time a film debuted that prominently featured the song Memory, it was the movie adaptation of Cats – the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical from which the track originates.
Few would have guessed that it would next pop up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe of all places, but believe it or not, the tune can indeed be heard during a memorable comic relief scene in new film The Marvels.
It's one of a handful of songs that complement an original score composed by Laura Karpman – who previously scored Ms Marvel and several other TV shows, including Lovecraft Country and 61st Street.
Read on for a full list of the tracks in her score and details on the other needle drops featured in the film.
The Marvels score
The film's score was composed by Laura Karpman and is already available to stream on Spotify and Amazon. You can find the list of tracks below:
- Higher. Further. Faster. Together.
- Dar-Benn
- Tear in Spacetime
- Surge
- Stop Spinning
- Arrival on Tarnax
- Peace Negotiations
- Entangled
- Reunion
- Free Fall
- Evacuation
- Connected
- Hala
- Arrival on Aladna
- Voices of Aladna
- War Preparations
- Forces Arrive
- Power
- O Captain! My Captain!
- Chosen Family
- On Fire
- Final Fight
- Dar-Benn’s Destiny
- Greater Purpose
- Restoration
- Captain Rambeau
- Home
- The Marvels
The Marvels soundtrack
In addition to the original score, the film also includes a couple of memorable needle drops.
Perhaps the most memorable of all is the use of the classic song Memory from Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Cats, which – as mentioned above – was last heard on the big screen in the movie adaptation.
You can find a list of songs featured in the film below:
- Double Bubble Trouble performed by MIA
- Ratata performed by Skrillex, Missy Elliott and Mr Oizo
- Intergalactic performed by Beastie Boys
- Memory performed by Barbra Streisand
