And so with the latest MCU flick, The Marvels, arriving imminently in UK cinemas, here's everything you need to know about whether you should stick around after the credits.

Is there a post-credits scene in The Marvels?

Yes – there is one bonus scene after the initial closing credits, but nothing more when the final credits have finished rolling.

The scene is one that has very major repercussions for the MCU as a whole, and is likely to induce more than a few shocked gasps and excited shouts from audience members.

If you want to know more, read on for full details – but beware that there are spoilers from this point onwards.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What happens in The Marvels post-credits scene?

The scene picks up with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) after she has been trapped in a different universe while attempting to fix the incursion that Dar-Benn had caused during the ending of the film.

At first glance, it looks like she has been reunited with her mother Maria – played once again by Lashana Lynch – but on closer inspection it is shown that something more complicated is at play.

They are clearly in some kind of hospital, and soon a doctor walks in whose identity will cause much excitement among Marvel fans: it's Hank McCoy/Beast, once again portrayed by Kelsey Grammer, who previously starred as the character in both X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Kelsey Grammer as Beast in X-Men_ Days of Future Past. Marvel Studios

In conversation with Maria, Beast mentions Charles Xavier, and so it seems that Marvel is very much paving the way for more X-Men appearances.

To complicate matters further, when Beast leaves the room and Monica tells Maria how great it is to be reunited with her mother, the latter appears very confused – as we are now in a parallel universe where Maria has never had a child.

More like this

One thing is for sure, the MCU has just got a whole lot more complicated...

We asked a panel of pop-culture enthusiasts the great geek question of our time: Marvel versus DC – who is the king of superhero cinema? Watch the full debate show to find out who came out on top.

The Marvels will arrive in cinemas on Friday 10th November. Check out more of our Film and Sci-Fi coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.