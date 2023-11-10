As yet, though, the only reference to the mutants in the MCU has been the appearance of a variant of Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in last year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so with the new MCU flick The Marvels having just been released, you might be wondering if that is still the case.

Read on for everything you need to know about whether The Marvels sets up an X-Men crossover – with the warning that there are major spoilers ahead.

Does The Marvels set up an X-Men crossover?

Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), Cyclops (James Marsden), Professor X (Patrick Stewart) and Storm (Halle Berry) in X-Men.

Yes! Although during the main film itself there is no reference to the X-Men, that all changes in the post-credits scene – which is sure to set fans into excitement overdrive.

The scene takes place after Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) has been transported to an alternate universe while attempting to fix an incursion, waking up to find herself in a hospital next to what appears to be her late mother Maria (Lashana Lynch).

But things take a strange turn when none other than Hank McCoy/Beast (Kelsey Grammer) walks into the room to attend to Monica and chat with Maria.

Of course, Marvel buffs will know that Grammer previously appeared as the character in both X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past – and so this is the closest we've come yet to a full crossover.

What's more, during his conversation with Maria – whom it emerges never had a child in this alternate universe, and is therefore unaware who Monica is – Beast mentions Charles Xavier, who is clearly still alive in this world.

The stage is therefore very much set for more X-Men appearances in future films, and there can be no doubt that this will be explored much more fully in the upcoming Deadpool 3.

