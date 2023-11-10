And, of course, one of the most prominent youngsters in the MCU right now is Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who made her debut in Disney Plus series Ms Marvel, and is now making her big screen bow in The Marvels.

So, do the events of the new film move us any closer towards a Young Avengers team-up?

Read on for everything you need to know, with the warning that there are spoilers for The Marvels ahead.

Does The Marvels set up the Young Avengers?

Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in Marvel Studios' Hawkeye.

It does – at least in a sense!

Towards the end of the film, after Kamala has teamed up with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), she pays a visit to another young hero: Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

In a scene reminiscent of Nick Fury's discussion with Tony Stark at the end of the first Iron Man, Kamala informs her of a plan to put together a team of superhero kids – something which Kate initially balks at, since she is 23 years old and not fond of being referred to as a kid.

But Kamala presses on anyway, mentioning that she is also aware of Ant-Man's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), and suggesting that they all unite to form a team of their own.

It certainly seems, therefore, that Marvel is gearing up for a full Young Avengers project – whether on the big or small screen – and we wouldn't be surprised to see an official announcement in the not-so-distant future.

Keep your eyes peeled!

