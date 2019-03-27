★★★

Do you like films that are quirky and whimsical? If the answer is "no", Unicorn Store probably isn't for you. But If it's a "yes", then this fanciful comedy drama is certainly worth a look.

Brie Larson (here making her directorial feature debut) stars as Kit, a childlike young woman who is kicked out of art school. After taking a temp job at a dreary office, she receives a mysterious invitation to "The Store", where "The Salesman" (Samuel L Jackson) offers to give her what she’s always wanted: a unicorn.

Should Kit chase her childhood dream? Or is it time to embrace adulthood? The film supports both viewpoints, so the core message is mixed.

Still, Larson offers a nice balance of charm and deadpan humour ("You don’t want to be a temp for ever, do you?").

Unicorn Store won’t appeal to everyone, but it’s an endearing film about the difficulties of growing up.

Unicorn Store arrives on Netflix on 5 April

