New on Netflix May 2022: All the upcoming shows and films
Stranger Things finally returns for its fourth season – and there's plenty more to look forward to, including Clark and The Lincoln Lawyer.
There's no doubting the headline Netflix news as we head into May: after a wait of almost three years, Stranger Things finally returns to the streamer for the first part of its final season, as the residents of Hawkins continue to battle against several sinister threats.
But that's not the only thing to look forward to this month, as there are a host of other new and returning shows set to land on the platform in the coming weeks.
Highlights include Clark – a Swedish true-crime drama starring Bill Skarsgård as the criminal who inspired the term Stockholm Syndrome – and The Pentaverate, a new conspiracy comedy series from Mike Myers.
Plus there's the first season of David E Kelley's The Lincoln Lawyer, the latest adaptation of Michael Connelly's novels about an LA defence attorney who works out of a chauffeur-driven Lincoln Town Car.
As for films, brand new movies launching in May include Senior Year, which stars Rebel Wilson as a woman desperate to retake her place as high school queen bee after waking up from a 20-year coma, and Along for the Ride – a teen drama from the writer of To All The Boys I Loved Before.
Sunday 1st May
Against the Sun (2014) Survival drama telling a true Second World War story about three US Navy airmen who become stranded on a tiny life raft after crashing their torpedo bomber
Paycheck (2003) John Woo sci-fi actioner based on a Philip K Dick short story, about an amnesiac who tries to piece his past together while on the run from police
Piranha (2010) Comedy horror film following events after a swarm of ancient piranhas is released following a dramatic earthquake
Monday 2nd May
Octonauts: Above & Beyond season 2 Latest season of the spin-off from the educational children's animation
Tuesday 3rd May
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive Original feature documentary that sees free diver Johanna Nordblad attempt to break the world record for distance travelled under ice with one breath
Wednesday 4th May
El Marginal season 5 The Argentine crime drama returns for its fifth and final run
Summertime season 3 The Italian drama – inspired by Federico Moccia's novels – reaches its conclusion with its third season
The Circle season 4 The fourth outing for the US version of the hit reality series – which originated on Channel 4 in the UK
Thursday 5th May
Blood Sisters season 1 The first Netflix original series from Nigeria, following two best friends who go on the run following the disappearance of a wealthy groom
Clark Bill Skarsgård stars in this true-crime drama about notorious Swedish criminal Clark Olofsson – who inspired the term Stockholm Syndrome
The Pentaverate season 1 Comedy series created by and starring Mike Myers, following a journalist as he tries to uncover the truth about a secret society
Friday 6th May
Along for the Ride Teen drama film about a reclusive girl whose outlook on life is changed when she meets a fellow insomniac with whom she begins to embark on late-night excursions
Marmaduke Animated film about a big-hearted Great Dane who is never out of trouble but has ambitions to shine in the world of Dog shows
Thar Indian Western thriller about a veteran cop who sets out to prove himself when a grisly event occurs in his usually uneventful desert town
The Sound of Magic season 1 Korean drama series about a magician who lives in an abandoned theme park and makes troubles disappear for a disenchanted teenager
The Takedown French language action-comedy film that sees Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte star as police partners who have very little in common and must team up to solve a murder
Welcome to Eden season 1 Spanish-language sci-fi series set on a luxury island that turns out to be far more sinister than a group of invited partygoers had imagined
Saturday 7th May
Doctor Sleep (2019) Film adaptation of Stephen King's The Shining follow-up of the same name, starring Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson and following an adult Danny Torrance as he struggles to overcome his traumatic past
Elon Musk: The Real Life Iron Man (2018) Documentary exploring the meteoric rise of the world's richest man Elon Musk
I’m in Love with My Car (2017) Italian documentary that looks at the appeal of cars for humans, and whether that appeal will overcome certain obstacles
Leaving Africa (2015) Finnish documentary that sees two women reflect on their friendship while promoting sex education and gender equality in Uganda
Wednesday 11th May
42 Days of Darkness season 1 Chilean mystery drama about a woman who must race against time to find her sister, who has gone missing in suspicious circumstances
Friday 13th May
Senior Year Rebel Wilson stars as a former high school cheerleader who wakes up from a coma after 20 years and is desperate to return to high school to reclaim her status and become prom queen
The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 David E. Kelley's adaptation of Michael Connelly's 2008 novel The Brass Verdict, about an LA defence attorney who works out of a chauffeur-driven Lincoln Town Car
Tuesday 16th May
Vampire in the Garden season 1 Anime series set in a dystopian future in which humans have lost a battle with vampires
Wednesday 17th May
The Future Diary season 2 The Japanese dating reality show returns for a second run
Friday 19th May
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib season 1 Spin-off from the hit animated film following the exploits of a baby with a high-powered job at Baby Corp headquarters
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar Documentary that tells the story of Argentine photojournalist José Luis Cabezas, who was murdered in his homeland in 1997
Tuesday 23rd May
Ghost in the Shell: Sac_2045 season 2 The animated series returns for its latest run
Thursday 25th May
Somebody Feed Phil season 5 Latest run of the documentary series following Everybody Loves Raymond creator Philip Rosenthal as he embarks on a worldwide eating tour
Friday 26th May
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark My Little Pony short
Saturday 27th May
Stranger Things season 4 – Volume 1 The nostalgic sci-fi series finally returns almost three years after its previous run – with events in Hawkins and beyond becoming increasingly strange...
