Lee Jung-jae is back in action as Seong Gi-hun, the winner of the previous Squid Game, who is now seeking vengeance for the trauma that he endured and the friends that he lost along the way.

However, after finding his way back to the secluded location of the Squid Game compound, he is confronted with challenging new games and an unruly cohort of players – including one saboteur.

Things come to a head in the Squid Game season 2 ending, which sees two more named players lose their lives as an attempted rebellion crumbles into dust.

If you're excited to find out what happens next, read on for everything we know so far about Squid Game season 3 on Netflix.

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game season 2 No Ju-han/Netflix

There's no confirmed release date for Squid Game season 3 just yet, but the final episodes are expected to drop sometime in 2025.

While fans had to wait more than three years for the second chapter of the hit series, there's reason to believe that the turnaround on the third entry could be quite rapid.

Back in November, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told The Hollywood Reporter that he was "nearly done with the editing portion of season 3", meaning it was most likely shot back-to-back with the second entry.

With post-production almost complete, the decision lies with Netflix on how long they make subscribers wait, which could be a matter of mere months or perhaps until next Christmas – for now, we can only speculate.

We'll update this page when the Squid Game season 3 release date is confirmed.

Squid Game season 3 cast: Who could return?

Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho in Squid Game season 2 No Ju-han/Netflix

Squid Game season 2 introduced a raft of new characters to replace the players who lost their lives in the brutal first edition.

The main characters that we've spent the most time with are still alive by the end of season 2, but a few fan-favourites are eliminated in these seven episodes.

For that reason, we probably won't be seeing any more from Lee Seo-hwan as Gi-hun's longtime friend Jung-bae, Lee Jin-wook as desperate father Park Gyeong-seok, Choi Seung-hyun as chaotic rapper Thanos, or Won Ji-an as the empathetic Se-mi.

However, other members of the Squid Game cast are likely to be reprise their roles. These include:

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun

Wi Ha-joon as Hwang Jun-ho

Lee Byung-hun as Hwang In-ho

Im Si-wan as Lee Myung-gi (Player 333)

Kang Ha-neul as Dae-ho (Player 388)

Park Sung-hoon as Hyun-ju (Player 120)

Yang Dong-geun as Park Yong-sik (Player 007)

Jo Yu-ri as Kim Jun-hee (Player 222)

Kang Ae-shim as Jang Geum-ja (Player 149)

Park Gyu-young as No-eul

Chae Kook-hee as Seon-nyeo (Player 044)

Lee David as Min-su (Player 125)

Roh Jae-won as Nam-gyu (Player 124)

Squid Game season 3 plot theories

(L-R) Yang Dong-geun as Park Yong-sik, Kang Ae-sim as Jang Geum-ja in Squid Game No Ju-han/Netflix

Little is known about the plot of Squid Game season 3, but it seems that the games are set to resume following Gi-hun's failed attempt at a revolution.

That seems clear from the inclusion of a chilling mid-credits scene, which hints at a second round of Red Light, Green Light, featuring an additional targeting robot to render Gi-hun's clever strategy obsolete.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk explained how season 2 and 3 relate to one another in an interview with RadioTimes.com.

He said: "Towards the end of season 2, you will see Gi-hun go through a very important and significant event, almost the pinnacle of his character arc, and season 3 is when you will be brought to that closure of Gi-hun’s journey.

"And I think with season 2, you will be in the middle of that progress, that intriguing journey of following Gi-hun and thinking to yourself: 'Will he be able to put an end to this game? Will he succeed, and how will he?'"

Is there a Squid Game season 3 trailer?

Alas, there's nothing yet. We'll update this page when footage from season 3 is released.

Squid Game seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix. Season 3 coming soon.

Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.