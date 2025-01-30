Squid Game confirms season 3 release date on Netflix – it's not long to wait
The streamer also released a set of new images for the show's final season.
Fans may still be getting over all the drama of Squid Game season 2, but already we know when the third and final season will arrive, and there's not too long to wait.
Netflix has now confirmed that season 3 will arrive on the platform on Friday 27th June - get your calendars marked, Squid Game fans.
The news was released alongside a host of new images, featuring Lee Jung-jae's Gi-hun, Lee Byung-hun's Front Man, Park Gyu-young's Kang No-eul and more.
Meanwhile, an official synopsis has also been unveiled, which says: "The third and final season of Squid Game follows Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game.
"Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while The Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players' choices will lead to graver consequences with each round.
Read more:
- Slow Horses could "possibly" go beyond Mick Herron books, says star
- Black Doves writer reveals "difficult" progress on season 2
"The world eagerly awaits to see the grand finale written and directed by director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who has vowed to bring the epic story to its deserved closure.
"Can we hope for humanity in the cruelest of realities? Fans all over the world are counting the days until the final answer is revealed."
The second season ended with Gi-hun having to witness his friend Jung-bae (played by Lee Seo-hwan) being executed brutally before his very eyes, after he staged a revolt.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com after the episodes arrived, Seo-hwan speculated on the impact this moment could have on Gi-hun moving forward.
He said: "I know nothing about season 3, but as a viewer and a fan myself, I think there could be three possibilities.
"One would be Gi-hun losing all hope, and the second, him becoming even more vengeful. But the third possibility would be him becoming vengeful towards the players, not the people behind the game."
Squid Game seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix. Season 3 coming soon. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.