The news was released alongside a host of new images, featuring Lee Jung-jae's Gi-hun, Lee Byung-hun's Front Man, Park Gyu-young's Kang No-eul and more.

Meanwhile, an official synopsis has also been unveiled, which says: "The third and final season of Squid Game follows Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game.

Park Sung-hoon as Cho Hyun-ju, Jo Yu-ri as Kim Jun-hee, Kang Ae-sim as Jang Geum-ja and Yang Dong-geun as Park Yong-sik in Squid Game S3. Netflix

"Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while The Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players' choices will lead to graver consequences with each round.

"The world eagerly awaits to see the grand finale written and directed by director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who has vowed to bring the epic story to its deserved closure.

"Can we hope for humanity in the cruelest of realities? Fans all over the world are counting the days until the final answer is revealed."

Park Gyu-young as Kang No-eul in Squid Game S3. Netflix

The second season ended with Gi-hun having to witness his friend Jung-bae (played by Lee Seo-hwan) being executed brutally before his very eyes, after he staged a revolt.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com after the episodes arrived, Seo-hwan speculated on the impact this moment could have on Gi-hun moving forward.

Lee Byung-hun as The Front Man in Squid Game S3. Netflix

He said: "I know nothing about season 3, but as a viewer and a fan myself, I think there could be three possibilities.

"One would be Gi-hun losing all hope, and the second, him becoming even more vengeful. But the third possibility would be him becoming vengeful towards the players, not the people behind the game."

Squid Game seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix. Season 3 coming soon. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

