Everything came to a head in the seventh and final episode of season 2, where an attempted revolt by Gi-hun ends in brutal repression by the Squid Game guards, who execute his friend, Jung-bae (played by Seo-hwan) before his very eyes.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com after the climactic episodes dropped, Seo-hwan admitted that he didn't want his character to die and speculated on the impact it could have moving forward.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"I know nothing about season 3, but as a viewer and a fan myself, I think there could be three possibilities," he began.

"One would be Gi-hun losing all hope, and the second, him becoming even more vengeful. But the third possibility would be him becoming vengeful towards the players, not the people behind the game."

Gi-hun has, so far, tried his best to keep as many players alive as possible, most notably during the Red Light, Green Light game, when he used his past experience to devise a strategy that evaded the chilling targeting robots.

Lee Seo-hwan as Jung-bae in Squid Game season 2. No Ju-han/Netflix

However, not everyone has welcomed Gi-hun's interventions, with players such as Thanos (Choi Seung-hyun) resisting his calls to put an end to the bloodshed as they pursue a fortune that would eliminate their crushing debts.

"If I were Jung-bae, I think it would be most heartbreaking to see Gi-hun go all vengeful and spiteful towards the players," concluded Seo-hwan.

The actor appeared in both seasons 1 and 2 of Squid Game as Gi-hun's childhood friend and adult gambling buddy Seo-hwan, whose tragic murder is the downbeat note that the latest episodes end on.

Squid Game seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.