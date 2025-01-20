Squid Game star has dark theory about Gi-hun in season 3
"I think it would be most heartbreaking," he said. *MAJOR SPOILERS FOR SQUID GAME SEASON 2*
Squid Game star Lee Seo-hwan has revealed a dark theory he has for the next chapter in the Netflix mega-hit, after Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) was dealt a devastating blow in the season 2 finale.
The second instalment in the South Korean thriller saw the former Squid Game champion re-enter the twisted tournament seeking revenge on its orchestrators, but his efforts were sabotaged by Player 001 aka The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun).
Everything came to a head in the seventh and final episode of season 2, where an attempted revolt by Gi-hun ends in brutal repression by the Squid Game guards, who execute his friend, Jung-bae (played by Seo-hwan) before his very eyes.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com after the climactic episodes dropped, Seo-hwan admitted that he didn't want his character to die and speculated on the impact it could have moving forward.
"I know nothing about season 3, but as a viewer and a fan myself, I think there could be three possibilities," he began.
"One would be Gi-hun losing all hope, and the second, him becoming even more vengeful. But the third possibility would be him becoming vengeful towards the players, not the people behind the game."
Gi-hun has, so far, tried his best to keep as many players alive as possible, most notably during the Red Light, Green Light game, when he used his past experience to devise a strategy that evaded the chilling targeting robots.
However, not everyone has welcomed Gi-hun's interventions, with players such as Thanos (Choi Seung-hyun) resisting his calls to put an end to the bloodshed as they pursue a fortune that would eliminate their crushing debts.
"If I were Jung-bae, I think it would be most heartbreaking to see Gi-hun go all vengeful and spiteful towards the players," concluded Seo-hwan.
The actor appeared in both seasons 1 and 2 of Squid Game as Gi-hun's childhood friend and adult gambling buddy Seo-hwan, whose tragic murder is the downbeat note that the latest episodes end on.
Squid Game seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix.
