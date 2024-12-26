Who plays Thanos in Squid Game season 2? Meet Korean rapper TOP
Your introduction to Squid Game's most chaotic player to date.
Squid Game season 2 introduces a number of new characters, some more memorable than others, but one who attracts no shortage of attention is Thanos – played by Korean actor and musician Choi Seung-hyun (also known as TOP).
The character is named after the popular Marvel Comics villain, who became widely known around the world for his antagonistic roles in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.
Here, the name and modus operandi have been adopted to help create a tough image for Thanos, who quickly emerges as one of the most unpredictable and dangerous players in Squid Game season 2.
If you're interested to know more about Squid Game's purple-haired menace Thanos and the Korean superstar playing the role, look no further than our profile on Choi Seung-hyun below.
Who plays Thanos in Squid Game season 2?
Choi Seung-hyun, also known by his stage name TOP, plays Thanos (Player 230) in Squid Game season 2.
Here's some key details:
Age: 37
Career: Actor/singer/songwriter/rapper
Instagram: @ttt
Is Squid Game star Choi Seung-hyun a real rapper?
Yes, Choi Seung-hyun began his rapping career under the stage name TOP in the K-pop boyband BigBang, who released their debut album back in 2006.
Since then, the group has sold more than 4 million records in South Korea and Japan, earning much acclaim for their blending of pop with other genres, including dance, rap and R&B.
BigBang's most recent single was 'Still Life', released in April 2022, which sparked hopes of a comeback after an extended hiatus, but TOP proceeded to announce his departure from the group only a year later.
He has also released music as a solo artist and in a duo with fellow BigBang member G-Dragon.
Who is Thanos in Squid Game season 2?
Thanos is Player 230 in Squid Game season 2 and a villainous figure in the story.
He emerges as a dangerous and untrustworthy character from the very start, behaving aggressively towards other players – including purposefully getting several people killed during Red Light, Green Light.
In his backstory, he is a rapper of some notoriety, who has been suffering a career downturn following an embarrassing appearance on a televised music competition. He also lost a large sum of money on a cryptocurrency scam involving one of the other players.
He calls himself Thanos because he repeatedly states his raps could kill half of the people on the planet, referencing the sinister plan of the Marvel villain enacted in Avengers: Infinity War.
Squid Game seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix.
