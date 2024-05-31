"I think the script for season 2 is even more interesting than season 1, and there’s a new set of characters as well, so I think the audience is going to be really excited about it," he told RadioTimes.com during an exclusive interview to promote his role in the new Disney Plus Star Wars series The Acolyte.

He went on to reveal that the next instalment will include all sorts of unpredictable moments – and it certainly sounds like viewers are in for another roller coaster of emotions.

"One thing I felt while reading the script is that there’s an even deeper emotion that’s discovered within season 2," he said. "And I think the audience will feel like, 'Where is this story going?' because there are so many twists and turns that happen."

Meanwhile, Lee said that the huge success of the original run didn't necessarily put more pressure on season 2, in part because the two seasons work really well together.

"Rather than comparing the two seasons, I think there’s a very natural connection and transition between these seasons that the audience will really appreciate," he said.

A first look at season 2 was released in February, showing Lee's character Seong Gi-hun telling a threatening caller that he will find them, "no matter what it takes".

The series will follow Gi-hun as he abandons his plans to go to the United States, and instead begins a chase with an important motive.

Beyond this, we know little about what to expect – but Lee's comments have certainly further amped up the anticipation. Roll on December...

