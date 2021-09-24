Squid Game season 2: Will Netflix thriller return?

Unexpected Netflix hit Squid Game is taking viewers by storm, as many dive to binge the nine-part series.

The Hunger Games-style series shows a fierce battle between strangers for a pretty huge cash prize – but only if they survive deadly games.

Viewers of season one will know not to get too attached to any of the Squid Game cast, as not many survive the horror-filled episodes, but will the first winner return?

And with the potential to continue, what will happen in a second season of Squid Game if it returned? Read on for all the latest news and rumours.

Squid Game season 2 release date

Although Squid Game season two hasn’t actually been confirmed yet, its outstanding success points to the fact it probably will be soon.

The series has been a regular feature of the Top 10 list, suggesting we could see more episodes in the future – not quite the near future, it should be said, as the first Squid Game started production in 2019.

With this in mind, we could expect to see the follow-up in 2023, if we’re lucky.

We’ll keep this page up to date with any further announcements on Squid Game’s future.

Squid Game season 2 cast

It’s probably no spoiler to reveal the majority of the cast who played the 456 in season one won’t be returning for season two.

It is a spoiler, however, to note Lee Jung-jae could return as the winner of the first games, Seung Gi-hun.

We also met the recruiter of the games in the first series, so it’s likely revered actor Gong Yoo will make an appearance in season two, perhaps to delve more into the behind-the-scenes of the deadly challenge.

Squid Game season 2 plot theories

While Seung Gi-hun triumphed during the first games, it seems the horror isn’t over yet.

He discovers the challenges are still continuing with a different team, so there’s plenty of scope for Gi-hun to become the ultimate hero and stop them all.

One thing’s for certain: this edition of the game wasn’t the first and doesn’t seem to be the last, so the series could really go in any direction, in a similar vein to the Saw franchise.

Squid Game season 2 trailer

Unfortunately there isn’t a trailer for Squid Game season two yet as it hasn’t been confirmed, let alone produced. We’ll update this page as soon as there is one.

Until then, here’s the trailer for season one again, simply because it’s a visual treat.

Squid Game is now available to watch on Netflix.