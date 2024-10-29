It is not yet known whether the show will be a remake of the original South Korean hit or an original story set in the same universe, but Dennis Kelly (of Channel 4's Utopia) is "believed" to be penning scripts set in the United States.

Notably, Fincher has dabbled in the remake space before, bringing an English-language version of Stieg Larsson's The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo to the screen in 2011, following an earlier adaptation in Swedish.

The news comes as Netflix is preparing to launch the hotly-anticipated Squid Game season 2 on Boxing Day 2024, with fans eager to see whether it can recapture the surprise international appeal of the original run.

The streamer itself seems to think it has a winning formula, having already renewed the South Korean thriller for a third – and final – season to be released next year.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk commented: "The fierce clash between [Gi-hun and Front Man's] two worlds will continue into the series finale with season 3, which will be brought to you next year."

If Fincher's own Squid Game project does move ahead, it will be his latest offering in a long-running relationship with Netflix, which began with his work on the platform's first ever original series House of Cards.

He has gone on to create awards fare Mank and The Killer for the streaming service, as well as directing episodes of Mindhunter and producing animated anthology Love, Death + Robots.

