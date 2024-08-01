As a stampede ensues and people start dropping to the floor, we see a group of the sinister masked workers on a stage accompanied by Front Man, who says: "It's been three years. Do you want to play again?"

The release date is then confirmed as Thursday 26th December – but that's not all. In even further exciting news, it's also revealed that the final season of Squid Game will be coming out in 2025.

You can watch the date announcement video for yourself below.

It's been a long time coming for fans of the dystopian drama series, which rose to worldwide acclaim after its release in 2021.

The series certainly became part of the cultural zeitgeist, spawning many a Halloween costume, social media trend and of course, a reality spin-off series involving real-life contestants.

But nothing quite beats the original, and it's set to be a series all about revenge as we follow Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), aka player 456, as he sets out on a mission to find the people behind the revered games in a bid to put an end to them.

The official synopsis for season 2 reads: "Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway.

"But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it."

The series will see the return of Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo as well as a flurry of new actors joining the mix. The confirmed new cast members include Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an.

Of course, director Hwang Dong-hyuk is back at the series helm once again after achieving major success with season 1 and making awards history at the Emmys after becoming the first Asian person to win Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.

News of the final season will surely also come as a surprise to fans, as nothing of the sort has been confirmed until now, but Dong-hyuk revealed the news in a letter to fans.

In the letter, the series writer, director and executive producer wrote: "On the first day we began shooting season 2, I remember thinking 'Wow, I can't believe I'm back in the world of Squid Game.' It almost felt surreal. I wonder how it will feel for you to be back in Squid Game after three years, as well."

He went on: "Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn't seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with season 3, which will be brought to you next year."

And it certainly seems like there's plenty of thrilling twists to come, as Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae revealed exclusively to RadioTimes.com in an interview to promote his recent role in Disney Plus Star Wars series The Acolyte.

He revealed: "One thing I felt while reading the script is that there’s an even deeper emotion that’s discovered within season 2," he said. "And I think the audience will feel like, 'Where is this story going?' because there are so many twists and turns that happen."

Squid Game season 2 will be coming to Netflix on Thursday 26th December with season 3 coming in 2025. Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

