Seasons 4 and 5 have pushed things even further, with the former coming out in 2022, and the latter expected in 2025 – a break of three seasons each.

As fans continue to wait for that fifth season, the show's stars are certainly not unaware of the delay, with Lucas Sinclair star Caleb McLaughlin having some fun with it on Twitter.

Alongside the message "Sneak peak of Season 5", McLaughlin shared a picture of himself, Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke in season 4, significantly aged up.

Filming on season 5 reached its midway point in middle of July 2024, with a teaser being shared of the cast from behind-the-scenes.

The cast and crew have been hyping up the final season, and assuring fans that it will be worth the wait. For instance, Maya Hawke telling Podcrushed that each episode in season 5 is "very long".

She continued: "Season 4 and season 5 are very connected. Season 4 had a part 1 and part 2 because they separated them, so the last two episodes came out at a different time, which is unusual for streaming. But this is its own season. It is a continuation, but it's the finale. And it has been a long time since last season."

"Our showrunners, Matt and Ross [Duffer], take a lot of responsibility. They have an amazing team of writers, but they're very involved.

"They write a lot and they are very intense and serious about the quality of the continued writing, and so it takes a long time to write each season, and a long time to shoot them."

