Eddie went out in style in the epic season 4 part 2 finale, during which he sacrificed himself so the gang could escape the Upside Down. However, fans are wondering whether the Hellfire Club leader might make a comeback in season 5.

Quinn himself has addressed the possibility, teasing fans without confirming anything, most recently during an appearance of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

When asked by host Josh Horowitz if there was a chance Eddie could feature in season 5, the actor appeared to check with his publicist (who Horowitz claimed wasn't there), before promptly changing the subject.

The A Quiet Place: Day One star went on to say he had "heard some ideas" and "whispers" from the fifth season.

"I think it’s going to surpass all of our expectations and I’m just excited to see… I’m not saying anything," he teased.

How did he come by this information if he's not part of the cast?

"I've had to tie them to a chair and get it out of them," he offered, before adding: "I think it’s going to be a wonderful swan song."

