Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn is playing games with fans about possible Eddie Munson return
The actor addressed Eddie's possible return and what he knows of the upcoming final season.
*Spoilers for Stranger Things season 4 ahead*
There has been much teasing and speculation surrounding Stranger Things' upcoming final season, with a big chunk of it revolving around a potential return for Joseph Quinn's iconic character, Eddie Munson.
Eddie went out in style in the epic season 4 part 2 finale, during which he sacrificed himself so the gang could escape the Upside Down. However, fans are wondering whether the Hellfire Club leader might make a comeback in season 5.
Quinn himself has addressed the possibility, teasing fans without confirming anything, most recently during an appearance of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.
When asked by host Josh Horowitz if there was a chance Eddie could feature in season 5, the actor appeared to check with his publicist (who Horowitz claimed wasn't there), before promptly changing the subject.
More like this
The A Quiet Place: Day One star went on to say he had "heard some ideas" and "whispers" from the fifth season.
"I think it’s going to surpass all of our expectations and I’m just excited to see… I’m not saying anything," he teased.
How did he come by this information if he's not part of the cast?
"I've had to tie them to a chair and get it out of them," he offered, before adding: "I think it’s going to be a wonderful swan song."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Stranger Things season 5 is coming soon to Netflix. Seasons 1-4 are streaming now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.