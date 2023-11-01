The fan-favourite sci-fi series is currently on hold due to the ongoing the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in the US, but when promoting All the Light We Cannot See, RadioTimes.com asked Levy about the anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

Speaking about any possible character plot lines that could be explored in season 5, Levy said: "When we give Noah the juicy stuff, he delivers and season 5 will be doing that once again.”

While things remain under wraps for now as to the specifics of season 5, Levy did give us a clue about some of the emotions we may be feeling when that final season is released – and you may need a tissue or two.

When pressed for whether there will be any tears in the final season, Levy revealed: “Big tears, lots of them.”

As for now, we'll just have to wait and see what could be in store for the beloved batch of characters in what is set to be a cinematic finale, which fans got a glimpse of in the teaser trailer.

Levy has turned his sights on another Netflix project for now, though, in the form of All the Light We Cannot See. The new series is actually Levy's first period drama, with him also telling RadioTimes.com: "It’s funny as a veteran of many movies and shows to feel like this is, in some ways, a debut. It definitely is my first foray into historic drama."

Initially a fan of the novel, Levy said of his decision to direct the adaptation series: "I just found it to be so suspenseful, so – in some ways – romantic, this idea of two destinies slowly intersecting. And it was also saying things that felt important.

"They’ve turned out to be themes that are also very, very timely. It had characters I cared for, it had a world that I needed to build on an epic scale, and it had themes that were resonant and I thought they’d be resonant to many other people beyond myself.”

Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure in All the Light We Cannot See. Doane Gregory/Netflix

The new series follows blind French teenager Marie-Laure LeBlanc (Aria Mia Loberti), who flees Paris with her father Daniel (Mark Ruffalo) with a precious diamond in their possession to stop it from falling into the hands of a certain Nazi soldier.

But the tale of determination weaves in with that of Werner (Louis Hofman), a young orphan whose radio-related intelligence sees him drafted into Hitler's regime. Both Werner and Marie grow up with the radio being a constant source of hope in times of hardship, with the series echoing the novel's sentiments of human connection.

All the Light We Cannot See will premiere on Netflix on Thursday 2nd November 2023. Stranger Things is also available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr is available to buy now.

