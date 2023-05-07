The news was confirmed by the show's creators on the official Stranger Things Writers Twitter account, with the Duffer brothers explaining that it wouldn't be possible to press on with the planned schedule since the writing process continued during filming.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things has been hit by a production delay due to the ongoing writers' strike in the US.

"Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins," the Tweet read. "While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike."

It continued: "We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then -- over and out."

Filming on the final season had initially been expected to get underway this summer.

Stranger Things is the latest big-name show to be impacted by the strikes, which began earlier this week.

Strike action has been organised by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) over a number of issues, including streaming royalties and the use of artificial intelligence – and it is thought that the action could last for months.

Meanwhile, the disruption could become even more severe in the near future, with a deadline fast approaching for new contracts to be drawn up for the Screen Actor's Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and Directors Guild of America (DGA) that could lead to further strike action if a deal isn't agreed.

The last writers' strike lasted for four months, between November 2007 and February 2008, and had a considerable impact on the entertainment industry, causing the postponement or outright cancellation of several TV shows.

The fourth season of Stranger Things was released on Netflix in two instalments last year and became one of the most-watched TV shows of 2022 – also propelling Kate Bush's classic Running Up That Hill up the charts due to its use in a key scene.

