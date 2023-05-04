The strike action has been organised by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) over a number of issues, including streaming royalties and the use of artificial intelligence.

Doctor Who season 14 has not been impacted by the writers strike currently taking place in the United States, RadioTimes.com understands.

At present, some are saying that the strike could continue for months, which poses serious challenges for some films and television shows that are currently shooting with work-in-progress scripts.

Fans were understandably concerned about what this could mean for Doctor Who season 14, now in production, but they can be assured the series is currently "unaffected" by the walkout.

The Writers' Guild of Great Britain (WGGB) – of which showrunner Russell T Davies is a member – is not currently striking, and so work on Doctor Who is continuing as normal.

Although the sci-fi drama is now a co-production with the US-based Disney Plus, it has a team of British writers and is being filmed in Cardiff by Bad Wolf and BBC Studios – far away from the picket lines across the pond.

A spokesperson for Doctor Who told RadioTimes.com: "Doctor Who is unaffected by the WGA strikes."

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday and Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC/Bad Wolf/Disney

The WGGB has expressed solidarity with the WGA, warning its members not to take jobs where the latter body has jurisdiction until such time as the dispute has been resolved.

“We continue to show our solidarity with our sister union and their members in the US as they embark on industrial action to secure fair pay, decent working conditions and to gain their rightful share in the future financial successes of their work,” said WGGB chair Lisa Holdsworth.

The previous writers strike, which took place between November 2007 and February 2008, had a considerable impact on the entertainment industry, causing the postponement or outright cancellation of several TV shows.

Meanwhile, the poor critical reception to blockbuster films 007: Quantum of Solace and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen was also attributed to the strike, causing both projects to go into production with unfinished scripts.

