While many fans have been eagerly awaiting news if Davison would reprise his role after his appearance in The Power of the Doctor , fans will be delighted to know that he'll be reprising his role as the Fifth Doctor in The Artist at the End of Time.

News of the upcoming Doctor Who 60 th anniversary audio series , Once and Future, just continues to get better. Now, it's been confirmed that the Fifth Doctor Peter Davison and Georgia Tennant are set to unite in the second full-cast audio adventure, which will be released this June.

In the audio series, he'll be starring opposite his real-life daughter Georgia Tennant, who will be starring as the Doctor’s daughter, Jenny.

Doctor Who – Once and Future: The Artist at the End of Time is written by James Goss and is now available to pre-order. The upcoming audio special's official synopsis is as follows: "Suffering the effects of degeneration, the Doctor heads towards the end of the universe in search of answers. Instead, he finds his daughter – Jenny – and an Artist whose works appear to mark the end of every world they touch.

"The Doctor stabilises into his Fifth form to join forces with Jenny and the Curator to solve the mystery of the Final Gallery and the art it has collected."

Doctor Who Once and Future - full poster BBC/Big Finish

Producer David Richardson said: “James Goss is a master at painting on a broad, sweeping canvas while telling intimate stories that strike to the very heart of the characters. This is no exception and the characters here are none other than the Doctor (now reverted to his Fifth incarnation), his daughter Jenny and the enigmatic Curator. It’s an intoxicating mix to mark the second instalment of this 60th anniversary celebration.”

Colin Baker will also make a return as the Curator in the episode, who is a retired incarnation of the Doctor originally played on screen by Tom Baker. Tom Baker played the Curator in the 2013's The Day of the Doctor, with Colin Baker taking on the role in the 2022 Big Finish release, The Eighth Doctor Adventures: Stranded 4.

It's all very exciting news, adding to the build-up for the anticipated 60th anniversary of the long-running sci-fi series. Speaking about starring alongside her father in the new audio series, Georgia Tennant said: “I feel like I’m always working with Dad. It’s so nice to see a different side to him – he’s very impressive to watch.

"Also, I’ve known Colin since I was very small, so it was a little like being a kid back in the 1980s again. They haven’t changed and their rapport is pretty special. It was fun to try and find my space in that.”

Jenny first appeared as the daughter of the Tenth Doctor (played by her husband David Tennant), artificially created from his DNA when it was sampled by a progenation machine.

As well as starring in Doctor Who as Jenny in the 2008 episode The Doctor's Daughter, many will recognise Tennant from her other roles in The Bill, Merlin, The Sandman, and Staged.

Seeing as Davison made a surprise appearance in Jodie Whittaker's final episode, fans will be delighted to learn of this news as he reprises his role once more. In the episode, he appeared alongside fellow classic Doctors Colin Baker (Sixth Doctor), Sylvester McCoy (Seventh Doctor), Paul McGann (Eighth Doctor), and David Bradley playing the First Doctor.

But he did also tease exclusively to RadioTimes.com that he would be happy to make more of a comeback at the time. He admitted: "I’m always very happy to come back. I was very envious of the special effects. We didn't have a lot - we’re mainly down to green screen and rather cumbersome rubber monsters."

Speaking about the return of Russell T Davies and the upcoming anniversary, he said: "This is the 60th, so that's very exciting. And David Tennant is coming back for three [specials] and then Russell T is taking over and so that gives it a whole new lease of life because he is, along with Steven Moffat, one of the huge Doctor Who fans."

Doctor Who – Once and Future: The Artist at the End of Time is now available to pre-order as a single-disc collector’s edition CD (+ download for just £10.99), or digital download only (for just £8.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

