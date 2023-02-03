The Fifth Doctor actor returned for Jodie Whittaker's final episode, along with his fellow classic Doctors Colin Baker (Sixth Doctor), Sylvester McCoy (Seventh Doctor), Paul McGann (Eighth Doctor), and David Bradley playing the First Doctor.

After delighting Doctor Who fans with his return in The Power of the Doctor , Peter Davison has given us all hope by saying he'll "always" be up for another comeback.

Now, speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party, Davison revealed that he'd love to do it all over again.

"I’m always very happy to come back," he said.

"I was very envious of the special effects. We didn't have a lot - we’re mainly down to green screen and rather cumbersome rubber monsters.

"It’s a thrill to be a part of the digital age but, at the same time, when David Tennant first took over as the Doctor in 2006, I went along to see the filming.

"I was very pleased to see the actual programme – although it looked much better with all the special effects on the screen, it was still made with the same degree of chaos and panic and nobody knew what the heck they were doing, as it was when I made it.

"Nothing really ever changes, despite the technology."

He added of his appearance in The Power of the Doctor: "It was marvellous. It was terrific. I never would have dreamt that in the 21st century I’d be appearing in Doctor Who. I never thought I’d even be alive by this time!

"To have a series still going and still going strong, and every few series it gets a new lease of life – and who knows if I’ll get invited back again – but it’s been a great thrill to be involved with and I’ve never been worried about that because I’ve always managed to work apart from it. It’s fun to come back.

Peter Davison as the Fifth Doctor. Avalon/Getty Images

"When I get into the costume and I catch myself in the mirror, it’s not quite so pleasant! You’re not quite the same shape as you were back in 1982."

Davison's made it clear in the past that he's a big fan of Russell T Davies and the modern revival of the show. So, with the 60th anniversary approaching, he revealed his hopes for its future.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"This is the 60th, so that's very exciting. And David Tennant is coming back for three [specials] and then Russell T is taking over and so that gives it a whole new lease of life because he is, along with Steven Moffat, one of the huge Doctor Who fans," he explained.

More like this

"He knows everything about it...The people who grew up watching the programme when I did it are now making the programme and presumably the same thing will happen in the future."

Look out for exclusive photos and chats from the Radio Times Covers Party in next week's issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale Tuesday 7th February.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Look out for exclusive photos and chats from the Radio Times Covers Party in next week's issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale Tuesday 7th February.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.