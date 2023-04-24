We already know that David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Jacqueline King, Karl Collins and Bernard Cribbins will all be reprising their roles, but could other previous companions, friends, adversaries or Doctors show up?

As we get ever closer to the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who , speculation continues to mount over which faces from the past might show up to cameo in the specials.

Well, one former companion star who appears to have ruled herself out (for now) is Pearl Mackie, who played Bill Potts in season 10 opposite Peter Capaldi's Twelfth Doctor.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of her new ITVX drama series Tom Jones, Mackie was asked about her involvement in the 60th anniversary, and said: "I am not involved at all, as far as today."

Peter Capaldi and Pearl Mackie in Doctor Who. BBC

This news will likely come as a blow to fans of Mackie's character, but the star still has a great deal of affection for the long-running sci-fi show.

Read more:

She said of her time on Doctor Who: "I look back on it with great fondness. It was such a wonderful experience, it's such a well-loved show. It will be something that I remember and keep very close to my heart for forever, really. And in career terms, it was an amazing opportunity.

"I can't wait to watch the 60th episodes. I think it's going to be fantastic, so I'm really excited to see what they do."

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Fans of Mackie will next see her in Tom Jones, a period drama series based on the classic novel of the same name which will land on ITVX on 4th May 2023.

In the series, she plays Honour, maid to Sophia Weston, a wealthy heiress who the central character Tom falls in love with but is forbidden to be with.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.