In honour of Tennant's 52nd birthday, Doctor Who has released a brand new image of him back in action as the Time Lord, who he originally portrayed from 2005 until 2010.

It may be David Tennant's birthday, however it's Doctor Who fans who are in for a treat today with the BBC show sharing another look at the sci-fi star in the TARDIS for the 60th anniversary specials.

"A new generation... with a familiar face? Find out later this year exactly what... what... WHAT is going on!", the Doctor Who account wrote on Twitter, referencing Tennant's regeneration scene in The Power of the Doctor.

Tennant was revealed as the Fourteenth Doctor in the last Doctor Who special, which saw Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerate into the familiar form of Ten.

He'll be reprising the role for Doctor Who's 60th anniversary specials before Ncuti Gatwa takes over as the next iteration of the Time Lord – and Tennant isn't the only star returning, with Catherine Tate reprising her role as Donna while Russell T Davies is back as the new showrunner.

Read more:

Fans took to Twitter to wish Tennant a happy birthday today, with many comparing pictures of Tennant's debut as the Doctor in 2005 to those shared by the BBC today (Tuesday 18th April).

One fan wrote: "Happy b'day to Doctors No 10 and 14, David Tennant!" while another described Tennant as the GOAT – Greatest of All Time.

Tennant took over from Christopher Eccleston – who played the Ninth Doctor – in the 2005 episode The Parting of the Ways, which also featured Billie Piper (Rose Tyler) and John Barrowman (Jack Harkness).

He ended his Time Lord tenure during the 2010 New Year's Day episode, with Matt Smith taking over as the Doctor and Steven Moffatt becoming the next showrunner.

Tennant's return to the show will also see the revival of Doctor Who: Confidential, which will air on BBC Three alongside the 60th anniversary specials.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.