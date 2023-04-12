Last week, it was reported that Doctor Who: Unleashed – a spiritual successor to Confidential – would premiere alongside the upcoming 60th anniversary specials starring Tennant and Catherine Tate.

David Tennant seems to have confirmed the return of behind-the-scenes series Doctor Who: Confidential, following earlier rumours of the fan favourite show heading back to BBC Three .

Speaking at a recent Galaxy Con event, Tennant added fuel to the fire by referencing a behind-the-scenes crew on the set of his new episodes, although there's no official confirmation just yet of any such project existing.

"It was absolutely thrilling," he said, recalling his meeting with Doctor Who comic book creators. "It was all filmed by all the various Doctor Who Confidential-style people, so you'll see all that. But it was very exciting for us, for them to visit us on set."

Some fans have interpreted this as definitive proof that Doctor Who: Confidential is returning, perhaps with the new title Unleashed, although others have shown caution about getting prematurely overexcited.

After all, it's possible that the "Doctor Who Confidential-style people" that Tennant refers to could simply have been working on a special feature for the eventual DVD and Blu-ray release, or content for social media.

However, the explicit reference to Confidential is bound to raise eyebrows. RadioTimes.com has approached the BBC for comment and is awaiting a response.

Tennant and Tate are returning for a trilogy of special episodes to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who, which sees them reunite with showrunner Russell T Davies.

They will hand over the reins to the long-running sci-fi drama to Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson, who have been cast as the Fifteenth Doctor and their companion, Ruby Sunday.

Doctor Who: Confidential used to air on the same evening as a new episode of the main series, giving viewers an insight into production during the Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant and Matt Smith years.

To the heartbreak of fans, it was cancelled in 2011 after six seasons.

