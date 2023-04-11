After that shocker of an ending to season 1, fans are clamouring for more Targaryen tales and we're one step closer to seeing Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) back in action.

The official House of the Dragon Twitter account shared a snap of the iconic Iron Throne on set, simply captioning it: "It's time to return to King's Landing. Season 2 of #HouseoftheDragon is now in production."

Ryan Condal, co-creator/showrunner/executive producer, said: "House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera.

"All your favourite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can't wait to share what we have in store."

Of course, season 2 will show the Greens and Blacks more divided than ever before following the shock death of Lucerys Targaryen (Elliot Grihault) at the hands of Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell).

While Luke's death was ultimately a horrifying accident, it's clear the two factions of the family are at the point of no return.

We don't have a specific release date for season 2 just yet, although it's expected to land sometime in 2024.

However, we do know that the new instalment will be shorter than season 1 - and that the showrunners are currently "mulling" over a potential season 3.

The news was reported by Deadline, with the publication confirming that season 2 will feature eight episodes, with a HBO spokesperson saying the shortening is "story-driven".

The Deadline report goes on to say that the shorter second season is likely to arrive in summer 2024, and that HBO is currently "mulling a green light for a third season".

The initial plan was reportedly for another 10-episode arc, with the change leading to script rewrites.

While specific plot details are currently under wraps, writer and executive producer Sara Hess previously teased that she doesn't think fans "will be disappointed" by the season 2 finale, hinting that it will include the brutal Blood and Cheese revenge plot from the Fire & Blood book.

