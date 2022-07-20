Doctor Who 'gets behind-the-scenes spin-off series on BBC Three'

The BBC Three Doctor Who spin-off series will be titled Doctor Who: Unleashed and give fans a sneak-peek at the filming process, beginning with the 60th anniversary special next year and the surprise return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate , according to The Mirror .

Returning Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has commissioned a special behind-the-scenes series ahead of the next season with new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa , according to reports.

The series will apparently be similar in format to Doctor Who Confidential, the behind-the-scenes sister show that ran from 2005 to 2012. It will reportedly continue to air alongside the next full season.

A source told the publication that Davies is "aware that Doctor Who fans can never get enough content" and that he thought "the time was right to bring back a behind-the-scenes show which will document their comebacks and show how the special was made".

RadioTimes.com has contacted a Doctor Who representative, who declined to comment at this time.

David Tennant and Catherine Tate are returning to Doctor Who for the 60th anniversary Alistair Heap/BBC STUDIOS

Speaking earlier this year ahead of the broadcast return of BBC Three, the channel's controller Fiona Campbell teased "potentially very exciting things under discussion" when asked whether former shows such as Doctor Who Confidential could make a return.

"But we’re in this new world, we’ve just come out of COVID and everybody’s schedules are being reassessed so it changes all the time," she added. "It’s very exciting but it does change – it’s very fast-moving at the minute."

