Following reports that the government intends to scrap the TV licence, the channel hopes to bring young viewers to the BBC and could even introduce a new soap in the future.

BBC Three is returning to broadcasting and iPlayer on 1st February after moving to online-only in 2016.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World will premiere as part of BBC Three's launch, and brand new comedy Peacock has already been announced, with a release scheduled later this year. But what about beloved BBC Three shows of yesteryear?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, BBC Three boss Fiona Campbell was asked whether we could ever see the likes of Being Human or Doctor Who Confidential back on our screens – and it sounds like there is one genre the channel is especially focused on working with returning talent.

She said: "Comedy is the biggest genre for under-35s on iPlayer and obviously we’ve had People Just Do Nothing, Gavin & Stacey – these guys go on to become global hits and moviemakers. So, we’re endlessly under discussion, to be honest, without giving anything away, with previous graduates of Three about the new worlds that they’re in."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It's via these discussions that upcoming comedy Peacock was born, from the minds behind People Just Do Nothing.

"Peacock is the People Just Do Nothing creators and Seapa's in it," Campbell explained. "Peacock is a good example because it just shows you how those creators’ journeys carry on. Because of the power of comedy and the value of comedy to bring in that audience, of course we’re going to keep having those conversations and being open to what people want to do, because those creators, it’s all about their ideas and their voice for the here and now."

Advertisement

Though it sounds like the channel is aiming at working with the creators of previous hits on new content, Campbell did tease some "potentially very exciting things under discussion", before adding: "But we’re in this new world, we’ve just come out of COVID and everybody’s schedules are being reassessed so it changes all the time. It’s very exciting but it does change – it’s very fast-moving at the minute."