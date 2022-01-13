RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World: release date, queens, judges and latest news

This brand new show will make its debut on BBC Three when it returns as a linear channel in February, with queens from the UK series taking on contestants from the show’s international series.

Just when you thought the Drag Race franchise couldn’t get any bigger, RuPaul returns to our screens with a brand new spin-off – Drag Race UK Versus the World.

From Down Under to Thailand, the UK alumni will be taking on some fierce competitors from across the globe, while guest judges like Mel C, Katie Price, Jonathan Bailey and Jade Thirlwall stop by to hand out their critiques.

Read on for everything you need to know about RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World release date

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World will be making its television debut at 7pm on BBC Three on Tuesday 1st February.

The spin-off show will be the first programme BBC Three airs as a broadcast channel, with it set to our TV guides on February 1st after six years of being digital online.

What is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World?

BBC

The upcoming spin-off series will see alumni from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK return to the main stage to take on queens from other series of the Drag Race franchise.

While it hasn’t been confirmed exactly which international contestants will be taking part in this global version of All Stars, filming began back in March 2021 in Manchester.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World contestants

BBC Three has not yet confirmed which queens will be returning to the runway for UK Versus the World, the broadcaster has announced that there will be nine contestants taking part in the upcoming series.

Aside from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, the other contestants could be from any of a number of Drag Race spin-offs, including Canada’s Drag Race, Drag Race Holland, Down Under, Thailand, España and more.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World judges

RuPaul will be joined once again by Drag Race UK judges Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton on the panel as regulars.

As for guest judges, the line-up for UK vs the World is set to be a star-studded one, with Spice Girls star Melanie C, Our Girl’s Michelle Keegan, TV personality Katie Price, Strictly Come Dancing’s Johannes Radebe, BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, Our Country’s Daisy May Cooper, Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey and Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall stopping by.

You didn’t think we were done, did you? 💅



We’re ru-vealing the #DragRaceUK vs The World extra special guest stars, you’re in for a treat. ✨ pic.twitter.com/GWtrJBgEwy — RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World (@dragraceukbbc) January 12, 2022

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World trailer

The BBC has not dropped an official trailer for Drag Race UK Versus The World but watch this space for any updates!

