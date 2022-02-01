And we're in for a season full of "drama" according to two of the Drag Race UK Versus the World cast members.

For the first time ever, UK queens will compete against a group of international queens, as Drag Race UK Versus the World comes to BBC Three this February.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com ahead of the launch tonight (February 1st), Cheryl Hole and Blu Hydrangea hinted at intense moments on the new show.

"There's full drama!" Blu said.

"I'll keep it 100, I'm a happy go-lucky diva, but if you bring drama to my doorstep, I'll face it front on and I will slam that door in your face, so get ready for some beef, chicken and rice," Cheryl added.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The new series will see three UK queens - Cheryl, Blu and Baga Chipz, who all appeared on season 1 of the UK version - take on six international contestants, including three-time Drag Race contender and Queen of the Universe contestant Jujubee, All Stars 4 alum Mo Heart (formerly known as Monique Heart), and Canada's Drag Race breakout stars Jimbo and Lemon.

Blu continued: "It's literally in the title: UK Versus the World. We're literally pit against each other. And that's just what happens when you pit nine drag queens against each other – drama."

Teasing upcoming clashes on the series, Cheryl quipped: "You want trouble? My God, you're going to get it in spade loads, my love!"

Advertisement

Drag Race: UK Versus the World starts on BBC Three on Tuesday 1st February at 7pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.