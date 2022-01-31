The series, which will be the first show to air on BBC Three's new broadcast channel, will see Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton return to judge alongside RuPaul, while the likes of Michelle Keegan, Jade Thirlwall and Jonathan Bailey stop by as special guests.

RuPaul is back on the BBC this week with brand new series Drag Race UK vs The World , with nine contestants from across the different Drag Race franchises competing in the ultimate spin-off.

With stars from the UK, the US, Canada, Thailand and Holland all appearing in the upcoming series, the Drag Race UK vs the World line-up is definitely one to get excited about.

Here's everything you need to know about the spin-off contestants.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Baga Chipz

Instagram: @bagachipz

From: Drag Race UK

Baga Chipz will be one of the queens representing the UK in the upcoming BBC Three series, with the Frock Destroyer returning for a second time to the Drag Race main stage.

Best known for finishing in third place on RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 1, Baga has been busy since her time on the show, competing on Celebrity MasterChef, Netflix's I Like To Watch, The Celebrity Circle, Celebrity Karaoke Club and Brassic.

Blu Hydrangea

Instagram: @bluhydrangea_

From: Drag Race UK

Drag Race UK series one contestant Blu Hydrangea is back for this international spin-off, with the Northern Irish queen reuniting with Cheryl Hole and Baga Chipz to represent the UK.

The 25-year-old came in fifth place on Drag Race UK's first series and has since hosted BBC Three's Strictly Frocked Up – a companion show to Strictly Come Dancing – and appeared in shows such as Be Here, Be Queer and God Shave the Queens.

Cheryl Hole

Instagram: @cherylholequeen

From: Drag Race UK

Essex queen Cheryl Hole is returning to Drag Race after coming in fourth place on the UK show's first series.

Since 2019, Cheryl has appeared on Your Face or Mine, Celebrity Juice, Celebs on the Farm, The Only Way Is Essex, Be Here, Be Queer and Netflix's I Like To Watch UK.

Janey Jacké

Instagram: @janeyjacke

From: Drag Race Holland

Janey Jacké is best known for competing in the first series of Drag Race Holland, on which she came in second place.

On her series of Drag Race Holland, Janey won two maxi challenges, including the iconic Rusical challenge.

The Dutch queen has teased that she'll be approaching the competition "with a lot of fire, a lot of feistiness" and wants to change the stereotype of "what people think of the Netherlands".

Jimbo

Instagram: @jimbothedragclown

From: Canada's Drag Race

Self-professed Canadian drag clown Jimbo is crossing the pond to compete in the upcoming series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World.

The queen came in fourth place on Canada's Drag Race, winning the Snatch Game in her series as Joan Rivers.

"I'm going to fight for that crown and I'm going to be myself," Jimbo has said about taking part in the upcoming series.

Jujubee

Instagram: @jujubeeonline

From: Drag Race US and All Stars

Jujubee is determined to win that Drag Race crown, with the All Star competing in her sixth drag competition just 12 years after she made her debut in the franchise.

Jujubee is best known for coming in third place on the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race before appearing on RuPaul's Drag U as a Drag Professor and competing on All Stars seasons one and five as well as new singing show Queen of the Universe.

She has also appeared in AJ and the Queen, Dragnificent, I Like To Watch and released music with Drag Race alumni Miz Cracker and Blair St. Clair.

Lemon

Instagram: @lemongivesyoulife

From: Canada's Drag Race

Canadian queen Lemon is landing in the UK to snatch that crown, representing the country alongside her Canada's Drag Race co-star Jimbo.

The Toronto-based contestant came in fifth place on Canada's version of Drag Race and has since modelled in New York Fashion Week and collaborated with winner Priyanka on her single Come Through.

Mo Heart

Instagram: @iammoheart

From: Drag Race US and All Stars

Mo Heart, whose stage name was previously Monique Heart, is best known for competing on the tenth season of RuPaul's Drag Race as well as the fourth season of All Stars, on which she came in third place.

Since her time on Drag Race, Mo has appeared in AJ and the Queen, RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race and is due to make a guest appearance in the next series of iCarly.

Pangina Heals

Instagram: @panginaheals

From: Drag Race Thailand

Thai queen Pangina Heals is one of the most popular drag performers in Asia and is best known for hosting Drag Race Thailand alongside Art Arya.

Prior to hosting Drag Race Thailand, Pangina competed on Thailand Dance Now, T Battle and Lip Sync Battle Thailand and as for her time on Drag Race UK vs The World, Pangina said that she hopes she "makes [her] country proud".

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World airs on BBC Three at 7pm on Tuesday 1st February.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.