Baga Chipz "really kicks off" in Drag Race UK Versus the World

The spin-off will see nine alumni from different Drag Race franchises go head-to-head for another chance at the crown, with the likes of UK contestants Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea and Cheryl competing alongside Canada's Lemon, US icon Jujubee and Thailand's Pangina Heals.

Baga Chipz has revealed that the upcoming season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World is set to be a dramatic one, adding that she "really kicks off" when it comes to arguments with other queens.

When asked whether she found herself clashing with other queens in the show, Baga told RadioTimes.com and other press: "I kick off on this one. I really kick off and I actually throw something.

"Well this one, obviously we all want to win and stuff but that isn't my number one goal when I go on Drag Race. I'm very, 'Let's make brilliant, bitchy telly.'

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Winning ain't going to make you memorable, it's what you do on the show. There's winners from previous seasons you don't hear of so I was like, 'I want to go on this and just entertain the socks off everyone.'"

She added that while the spats she has during the season aren't particularly venomous, there are "explosions" – including some drama involving host RuPaul.

"I have arguments with people but there's also a lot of love," she insisted. "It's nothing too deep. After the argument, we'd be like, 'Right, shall we go for dinner and have a fag?'

"But yeah, I don't know how they've edited it but there's explosions and even Ru, there's a big drama. Ru calls a girl out and everyone is like *gasps* so there's lots of fireworks."

Advertisement

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus the World starts at 9pm tonight on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. New episodes arrive every Tuesday.