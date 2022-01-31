Titled Peacock, the new series will be a three-parter following Andy (Allan ‘Seapa’ Mustafa), a personal trainer at Sportif Leisure in the throes of an identity crisis.

BBC Three has announced a new comedy from the minds behind Friday Night Dinner and People Just Do Nothing.

BBC Three has released a synopsis hinting at what's in store for Andy, whose life in the cutthroat world of selfies, bravado and gym memberships takes a turn for the worse when he loses out on a promotion to a younger, better-looking PT.

"He needs to prove that there’s more to him than his good looks and his well-curated dating profile," the synopsis teases. "He sets out to prove that he can be taken seriously. But can he?"

We're willing to bet it's unlikely.

Mustafa is joined by Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount as Jay, Thomas Gray (Absolutely Fine) as Spooner, Susan Wokoma (Year of the Rabbit) as Liz, Callie Cooke (The Stranger) as Carly and Mandeep Dhillon (After Life) as Georgia.

Sophia Di Martino, who recently made her Marvel debut in Loki, also stars as Blue.

Speaking of the series, writer Steve Stamp said: “Clearly I am not someone qualified to write about going to the gym so it’s actually mostly about a bunch of flawed messes struggling to function in the modern world.”

BBC Three boss Fiona Campbell added: “People Just Do Nothing was a massive hit for BBC Three so it goes without saying that we couldn’t be happier that we’re working with some of the highly-talented team behind it for their new series Peacock.”

The series is currently filming in Liverpool and is set to air later this year on BBC Three.

BBC Three returns as an official channel this week, with the likes of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Vs The World making their regular broadcast and iPlayer debuts.

Read more: BBC Three hopes to bring viewers to BBC amid licence fee plans

