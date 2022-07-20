In a post on Twitter, Akinola shared a photograph of a recent music score for Doctor Who , which had been autographed by members of the show's cast and crew.

Doctor Who composer Segun Akinola has confirmed he will be leaving the BBC series following Jodie Whittaker's final special as the Thirteenth Doctor.

"Three Series, One Doctor, Four companions. The last few years on #doctorwho have been an amazing experience," he wrote.

"I’d planned to stay for as long as Chris & Jodie were staying so the next episode will be my final one," he continued, before offering his thanks to outgoing showrunner Chris Chibnall and various others, including Whittaker.

He concluded: "To the fans, thank you for welcoming me so warmly, I’ve always been grateful for that. Can’t wait to see where the story goes next!"

Russell T Davies recently teased that Whittaker's final outing as The Doctor will have "lots of surprises", after he was questioned about his upcoming return as Doctor Who showrunner.

Speaking on BBC One's The One Show earlier this month, Davies (who will be taking over from Chibnall) refused to reveal any spoilers about his plans for the next season – in which Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa will be playing the new Doctor – stressing that he didn't want to "upstage" Whittaker's series farewell.

"I can’t say [any spoilers] honestly, because what is coming up in October this year is Jodie Whittaker’s farewell, so I feel like I’m upstaging her slightly," he said.

"I just saw the finished version of that two days ago. It’s a 90-minute epic, it’s fantastic, [it] is gorgeous. Lots of surprises."

Read more:

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

