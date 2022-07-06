During an interview on BBC One's The One Show on Tuesday night, Davies refused to reveal any spoilers about his plans for the next season – in which Ncuti Gatwa will be playing the new Doctor – stressing that he didn't want to "upstage" Whittaker's series farewell.

Russell T Davies has teased that Jodie Whittaker's final outing as The Doctor will have "lots of surprises", after he was questioned about his upcoming stint as Doctor Who showrunner.

"I can’t say [any spoilers] honestly, because what is coming up in October this year is Jodie Whittaker’s farewell, so I feel like I’m upstaging her slightly," he said.

"I just saw the finished version of that two days ago. It’s a 90-minute epic, it’s fantastic, [it] is gorgeous. Lots of surprises," Davies added.

The new era will no doubt have plenty of twists and turns, too, following the news that David Tennant and Catherine Tate will be returning to their iconic roles as The Doctor and Donna Noble for the show's 60th anniversary.

What's more, the casting of Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa is already generating huge support from fans and celebrities alike, after Ryan Gosling was spotted wearing a Ncuti Gatwa Doctor Who T-shirt on the set of their new movie Barbie.

Russell T Davies seemed overwhelmed by the support, posting on Instagram that "this is, genuinely, Ryan Gosling wearing a t-shirt of Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who", while joking: "We’re suing him, of course. Illegal merch #rulesarerules."

