Ryan Gosling dons double denim in first look at Ken in Barbie movie

Warner Bros has shared a first-look picture of the Oscar nominee as Ken in the Greta Gerwig movie, confirming that it will land in cinemas on 21st July 2023.

Ryan Gosling is known for transforming into his film characters but he's taken it to a whole new level for the upcoming Barbie film .

In the picture, Gosling is seen sporting a tan, bleach blonde hair and double denim as Ken, who appears to be stood outside the bright-pink Barbie dream house.

The romcom, which was written by Little Women director Greta Gerwig and Marriage Story's Noah Baumbach, is the first live-action film based on the iconic Barbie doll.

Margot Robbie stars as one version of Barbie, while Marvel star Simu Liu and Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa appear as other versions of Ken.

Assassination Nation's Hari Nef and Insecure's Issa Rae will appear as other versions of Barbie, while Will Ferrell is set to play the CEO of a toy company.

The rest of the cast includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Sex Education's Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Jamie Demetriou and Emerald Fennell among other stars.

The film has been in development since 2014, with Amy Schumer previously attached to star in the film before Sony's option on the project expired in 2018 and the rights transferred to Warner Bros.

Barbie arrives in cinemas on 21st July 2023. Visit our Movies hub for more news and features or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.