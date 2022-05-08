The returning Doctor Who showrunner spoke to BBC News just hours after Ncuti Gatwa was revealed to be the new Doctor and revealed that he talked to Whittaker fairly recently.

Outgoing Doctor Jodie Whittaker is said to be "so happy" about her replacement, according to Russell T Davies.

Speaking on the BAFTA red carpet, Davies was asked about what's to come after Whittaker's exit: "We're not giving anything away yet, Jodie's still the Doctor. We love Jodie, we spoke to her yesterday. She's so happy about this, but we're going to keep quiet. It's all going to happen in 2023."

Gatwa himself found out about the Doctor Who news in February, but according to the Sex Education star, it was tricky keeping it a secret.

He added to BBC News: “I’ve known since about February, [it's] been tricky trying to keep this under wraps because I’ve got a very big mouth.

"But yeah, we did it. It feels really amazing and it’s a true honour, this role is an institution and it’s so iconic and it means a lot to so many people including myself and so it makes everyone feel seen as well, it’s something everyone can enjoy so I feel very grateful to have had the baton handed over and I’m going to try do my best.”

