Sex Education stars react to Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Who casting

Leading the way was Gatwa's Sex Education co-star Emma Mackey who said he was 'her Doctor' on Instagram .

As soon as Ncuti Gatwa was confirmed as the new lead in Doctor Who , fans around the world hopped on social media to share their thoughts on the news.

Aimee Lou Wood, also from the hit Netflix comedy, shared the news saying she was "crying".

Simone Ashley, who also took the lead in Bridgerton recently, added: "YES! So proud. Go on @ncutigatwa."

In Doctor Who world, Georgia Tennant (who played the Doctor's daughter) said: "Hello dad."

Karen Gillan, who previously played Amy Pond in Doctor Who, shared the news among fans, too.

Author and Doctor Who's Rosa script-writer Malorie Blackman added: "Woot! How much do I LOVE this. Let me count the ways! This is going to be AMAZING!"

Speaking of the news himself, Gatwa commented: "There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same.

"Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor’s metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

