The writer, who stepped down from the show last year following Jodie Whittaker's final episode, The Power of the Doctor , said he would be "arrogant" to expect his stories to be built on or developed in the future of Who.

Former Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall has opened up about how he expects his stories to be "ignored and contradicted".

"I think you have to be very OK with - you do your work on the show during your time and the moment you step away, the moment you stop, then nothing is in your hands and other people will come in, will contradict it, will change it, will alter it, and that is more than OK," he told the Reality Bomb podcast.

"It would be very arrogant of me to sit here and go, 'What I really hope is they're going to expand the story into this and that and the other', given that I have taken the works of others and turned it inside out and questioned it and re-moulded some of the answers."

Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for BBC America

Chibnall added: "I have nothing to add, no expectations. I would imagine it will be ignored, contradicted, doubled back on, it could be anything. That's OK! That's the incredible thing about Doctor Who."

The writer, who has ruled out returning to the show in any capacity, previously opened up to RadioTimes.com about what he would change about his era of the show.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"A few little things, but we did so much... Look at what we did and how much fun it was! No, I'm not sitting here thinking [about what I'd change], none of us are," he said.

Read more:

In the meantime, Chibnall is loving life as a fan after he and Whittaker both stepped down following a "three-series pact", with Russell T Davies set to return as showrunner for the 60th anniversary specials and beyond.

"It's Russell's now, I'm so happy to be a viewer. I cannot wait to see David [Tennant], I cannot wait to see Ncuti [Gatwa], the most amazing casting."

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.