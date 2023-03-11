The writer, who stepped down with Thirteenth Doctor actress Jodie Whittaker after three seasons, was showrunner from 2017 to 2022.

Former Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall has looked back at his time helming the show, saying he wants to focus on what it did well.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about whether he'd change anything, he explained: "A few little things, but we did so much... Look at what we did and how much fun it was! No, I'm not sitting here thinking [about what I'd change], none of us are."

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor in Doctor Who James Pardon/BBC Studios

The former showrunner has also completely ruled out returning to the series, even as a writer under Russell T Davies.

"Oh my God, I’ve only just finished!" he told RadioTimes.com. "I’ve been across 31 episodes for the last five years of my life. I’ve just gone out, finished it last October. There’s no prospect of that whatsoever."

In the meantime, Chibnall is loving life as a fan after he and Whittaker both stepped down after the epic special The Power of the Doctor.

"It's Russell's now, I'm so happy to be a viewer. I cannot wait to see David [Tennant], I cannot wait to see Ncuti [Gatwa], the most amazing casting."

Davies, who rebooted the series in 2005, has returned to helm the 60th anniversary specials, which are airing in November, and "series beyond".

The specials will see Doctor Who legends David Tennant and Catherine Tate return alongside new cast members like Neil Patrick Harris and Yasmin Finney.

Afterwards, Ncuti Gatwa will take over the keys to the TARDIS with Millie Gibson, who will play the new companion, Ruby Sunday.

Gatwa said at the time of his casting: “There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared.

"This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care."

