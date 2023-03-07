The actor, who played the Tenth Doctor, has returned to the show to star in the 60th anniversary specials alongside co-star Catherine Tate (Donna Noble).

Doctor Who star David Tennant has given fans another look at his Fourteenth Doctor costume in new photos for Red Nose Day — and it looks absolutely glorious.

Now, ahead of his return to host Red Nose Day, Tennant has posed alongside Comic Relief co-founder Lenny Henry in a whole host of epic snaps.

One of the photos shows him recreating his regeneration in The Power of the Doctor, while more see him proudly sporting a red nose and striking a pose with Henry.

Fans are absolutely thrilled to see more of the epic costume and have even speculated that it means the iconic Doctor Who 'minisodes', which used to form part of the Red Nose Day broadcast, might be making a comeback.

Tennant is no stranger to Red Nose Day. During his first run as the Doctor, he appeared on the broadcast various times, including in a beloved sketch that saw the Tenth Doctor meet Tate's iconic character Lauren Cooper.

This year, Tennant is returning to host Red Nose Day alongside AJ Odudu and Joel Dommett as well as Zoe Ball and Paddy McGuinness.

Fans first saw Tennant's new costume when he made a surprise appearance in The Power of the Doctor after the Thirteenth Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, regenerated.

Returning showrunner Russell T Davies previously said of Tennant and Tate's return to the show: "They're back! And it looks impossible — first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on Earth is happening?

"Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime."

Red Nose Day returns to BBC One on Friday 17th March.

