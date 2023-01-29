The show will launch on both ITV1 and ITVX and will pit two families against each other every episode, as they battle to win £20,000 by answering questions "hidden within a montage of moving images."

ITV has announced that Joel Dommett will be hosting a new "high octane" game show titled In With a Shout – in which contestants will be challenged with shouting at the TV.

In order to get the jackpot, the contestants will have to shout the answers displayed on TV screens, moving further up a money ladder with every category they get right while trying to avoid crashing out.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And there will also be a round that gives the families the option to quadruple their prize pot or risk walking away with nothing – so it certainly looks set to be a high-pressure game.

"I am beyond excited to be hosting my first quiz show," The Masked Singer host Dommett said of the news. "It’s always been a dream for me and I can’t believe I’m finally here, plus it’s a show I love SO MUCH! "

He added: "I’m ready to cheer, console, congratulate, and sometimes laugh at our wonderful contestants. I’m always shouting at the telly so the hardest part will be for me to stand silently and not join in. It's going to be so much fun I can’t wait to get started!”

Meanwhile, ITV's Head of Entertainment commissioning Katie Rawcliffe described the show as "an exciting format which will have audiences shouting at their screen" and called Dommett "the perfect host to bring sparkle and warmth whilst guiding the contestants to victory. ''

"We couldn’t be more excited about making In With A Shout with the wonderful people at ITV and the prodigiously talented Joel Dommett," added Ben Wicks, the Creative Director of Comedy Entertainment at production company Expectation.

More like this

“This WILDLY frenetic format is perfectly tailored to his comedic skills. Families of Britain, prove yourselves to be the best or fail hilariously.”

No air date has been provided for In With a Shout at this stage, beyond the fact that it is "coming soon to ITV1 and ITVX".

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.