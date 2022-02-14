The final three contestants went head to head in the finale of The Masked Singer season 3 on Saturday night (12th February 2022), with the adorable Panda wowing us with a rendition of Taylor Swift's Blank Space. Mushroom , meanwhile, gave us Léo Delibes's Flower Duet and Robobunny performed Leona Lewis's Run.

The final of The Masked Singer's third season might have only just aired, but it has already been confirmed that the series will be returning for a fourth season!

But there could only be one winner.

This year's celebrity contestants and the stellar judging panel have certainly kept us entertained over the last eight weeks, but when is The Masked Singer returning to our screens?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Masked Singer season 4.

The Masked Singer season 4 start date speculation

It’s official: The Masked Singer is returning for a fourth season.

Argonon, the company behind The Masked Singer, confirmed that the show will be returning for two more seasons, and ITV has confirmed the fourth run will be landing at some point in 2023.

An official release date is yet to be confirmed, but it will likely air in a similar slot to season 3, which began on New Year's Day 2022.

The Masked Dancer will also air on the channel later this year.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV head of entertainment commissioning, said: “The Masked Singer has once again established itself as unmissable event television, keeping the nation guessing throughout its glorious eight-week run.

"We’re already counting down to see who’s hiding behind those infamous masks in 2023 and look forward to welcoming the series back to ITV and ITV Hub next year.”

It’s hardly surprising that the show is returning to our screens.

The first two seasons of the British remake were hugely popular, with the second series raking in an average of seven million viewers each episode.

Who are The Masked Singer judges?

We don't know whether all the current judges will be back for season four, however we're most likely to see the return of Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan to the judging panel.

As for Ken Jeong, who was a judge on the first series, it doesn't look like the comedian will be reprising his judging duties anytime soon, with Joel Dommett telling RadioTimes.com in September last year: "No, I don't think [Ken will be back]. He wasn't there for the second series either."

Who won The Masked Singer season 3?

Panda from The Masked Singer season three

The Masked Singer season three winner was revealed as Natalie Imbruglia, who appeared on the show as Panda.

She came in first place after performing One Direction's Story of My Life, while Charlotte Church placed second as Mushroom and Westlife's Mark Feehily came in third as Robobunny.

