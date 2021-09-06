Joel Dommett reveals Ken Jeong won’t be returning for The Masked Singer series 3

The Masked Singer’s Joel Dommett has revealed that Ken Jeong, who was a panellist in the first series, won’t be returning for the show’s next outing.

The US comedian and actor, who sits on the panel of the American version, joined the UK’s version of The Masked Singer for its debut in 2020, but didn’t take part in series two due to COVID-related travel restrictions.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of hosting the National Television Awards on Thursday, Dommett said: “No, I don’t think [Ken will be back]. He wasn’t there for the second series either.”

He continued: “What was perfect about Ken was like genuinely, in the first series, we really needed him. And I understand that it was really difficult for him because obviously, being from America, he doesn’t necessarily know the nuances of the scene in England for celebrities so it was hard but he really was needed because he basically produced that panel.

“He sat on that panel and he really taught Jonathan Ross and Rita [Ora] and Davina [McCall] the energy of the show. The optimism and the energy of it, he really brought that energy and that likability to the panel which then carried on into the second series.”

Dommett added that Mo Gilligan, who replaced Jeong for series two, will be back on the panel for the upcoming series.

“Now, I think it’s great and Mo is an amazing replacement. As a comic, we get on really well and he’s a lovely dude and so funny and especially after The Masked Dancer, we’re all on the same page a bit now. We just have such a laugh, it’s so silly, such a silly show to be involved in and it’s really fun so I’m glad to have Mo there by my side.”

The last series of The Masked Singer aired on ITV back in December, with Joss Stone winning the show as Sausage, while Ne-Yo and Aston Merrygold placed in second and third respectively.

